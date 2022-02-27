Saint John's (NY) vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) shoots over Georgetown Hoyas center Malcolm Wilson (32) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (16-12, 7-9 Big East) hope to continue a three-game road win streak when they visit the DePaul Blue Demons (13-16, 4-13 Big East) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch DePaul vs. Saint John's (NY)

  • Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Wintrust Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Saint John's (NY) vs DePaul Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Saint John's (NY)

-3

152 points

Key Stats for DePaul vs. Saint John's (NY)

  • The Red Storm record 10.8 more points per game (76.4) than the Blue Demons give up (65.6).
  • The Blue Demons' 66.9 points per game are only four fewer points than the 70.9 the Red Storm allow.
  • The Red Storm make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Blue Demons have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

  • Julian Champagnie posts 18.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.1 assists, shooting 41.1% from the field and 35.2% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Posh Alexander paces the Red Storm at 5.3 assists per game, while also posting 4.4 rebounds and 14.5 points.
  • Dylan Addae-Wusu puts up 8.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Montez Mathis is averaging 8.8 points, 2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.
  • Joel Soriano is posting 6.1 points, 1.2 assists and 5.7 rebounds per contest.

DePaul Players to Watch

  • The Blue Demons receive 20.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Javon Freeman-Liberty.
  • David Jones is the Blue Demons' top scorer (14.2 points per game) and rebounder (7.3), and contributes 2.3 assists.
  • Brandon Johnson is putting up 10.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 40.8% of his shots from the field.
  • Nick Ongenda gives the Blue Demons 8.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.3 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.
  • Jalen Terry leads the Blue Demons in assists (3.1 per game), and averages 8.5 points and 3.2 rebounds. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

How To Watch

February
27
2022

St. John's at DePaul

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
