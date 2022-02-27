Saint John's (NY) vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) shoots over Georgetown Hoyas center Malcolm Wilson (32) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (16-12, 7-9 Big East) hope to continue a three-game road win streak when they visit the DePaul Blue Demons (13-16, 4-13 Big East) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch DePaul vs. Saint John's (NY)

Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022

Sunday, February 27, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Saint John's (NY) -3 152 points

Key Stats for DePaul vs. Saint John's (NY)

The Red Storm record 10.8 more points per game (76.4) than the Blue Demons give up (65.6).

The Blue Demons' 66.9 points per game are only four fewer points than the 70.9 the Red Storm allow.

The Red Storm make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Blue Demons have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

Julian Champagnie posts 18.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.1 assists, shooting 41.1% from the field and 35.2% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Posh Alexander paces the Red Storm at 5.3 assists per game, while also posting 4.4 rebounds and 14.5 points.

Dylan Addae-Wusu puts up 8.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Montez Mathis is averaging 8.8 points, 2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Joel Soriano is posting 6.1 points, 1.2 assists and 5.7 rebounds per contest.

DePaul Players to Watch