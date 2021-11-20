Saint John's (NY) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

Skip to main content
    November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 10, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Fairleigh Dickinson Knights guard Brandon Rush (2) drives to the basket as Seton Hall Pirates forward Tray Jackson (2) and guard Kadary Richmond (0) defend during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (0-2) go up against the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (2-1) at Carnesecca Arena on Saturday, November 20, 2021. The game tips at 6:00 PM ET.

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Carnesecca Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

    • Last year, the 79.0 points per game the Red Storm put up were only 0.2 more points than the Knights allowed (78.8).
    • The Knights' 75.0 points per game last year were only 1.7 fewer points than the 76.7 the Red Storm gave up to opponents.
    • The Red Storm shot 44.7% from the field last season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Knights allowed to opponents.
    • The Knights' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points lower than the Red Storm gave up to their opponents (46.3%).

    Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

    • Julian Champagnie scored 18.3 points and pulled down 6.8 boards per game last season.
    • Posh Alexander averaged 4.0 assists per game while also scoring 10.1 points per contest.
    • Champagnie hit an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Alexander and Champagnie were defensive standouts last season, with Alexander averaging 2.4 steals per game and Champagnie collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

    Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch

    • Jahlil Jenkins scored 16.8 points and distributed 3.2 assists per game last season.
    • Elyjah Williams averaged 7.6 boards per game in addition to his 13.9 PPG average.
    • Brandon Rush knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest a season ago.
    • Brandon Powell averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while Williams compiled 1.5 rejections per contest.

    Saint John's (NY) Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Mississippi Valley State

    W 119-61

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Saint Peter's

    W 91-70

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Indiana

    L 76-74

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Fairleigh Dickinson

    -

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Saint Francis (BKN)

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    NJIT

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Kansas

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Fordham

    -

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Monmouth

    -

    Home

    Fairleigh Dickinson Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Seton Hall

    L 93-49

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Northwestern

    L 82-46

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    NJIT

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Princeton

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Manhattan

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    La Salle

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Fairfield

    -

    Home

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

