Saint John's (NY) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (0-2) go up against the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (2-1) at Carnesecca Arena on Saturday, November 20, 2021. The game tips at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: FOX Sports Networks

Arena: Carnesecca Arena

Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Last year, the 79.0 points per game the Red Storm put up were only 0.2 more points than the Knights allowed (78.8).

The Knights' 75.0 points per game last year were only 1.7 fewer points than the 76.7 the Red Storm gave up to opponents.

The Red Storm shot 44.7% from the field last season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Knights allowed to opponents.

The Knights' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points lower than the Red Storm gave up to their opponents (46.3%).

Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

Julian Champagnie scored 18.3 points and pulled down 6.8 boards per game last season.

Posh Alexander averaged 4.0 assists per game while also scoring 10.1 points per contest.

Champagnie hit an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Alexander and Champagnie were defensive standouts last season, with Alexander averaging 2.4 steals per game and Champagnie collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch

Jahlil Jenkins scored 16.8 points and distributed 3.2 assists per game last season.

Elyjah Williams averaged 7.6 boards per game in addition to his 13.9 PPG average.

Brandon Rush knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest a season ago.

Brandon Powell averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while Williams compiled 1.5 rejections per contest.

Saint John's (NY) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Mississippi Valley State W 119-61 Home 11/13/2021 Saint Peter's W 91-70 Home 11/17/2021 Indiana L 76-74 Away 11/20/2021 Fairleigh Dickinson - Home 11/23/2021 Saint Francis (BKN) - Home 11/27/2021 NJIT - Home 12/3/2021 Kansas - Home 12/5/2021 Fordham - Home 12/9/2021 Monmouth - Home

Fairleigh Dickinson Schedule