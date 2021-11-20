Saint John's (NY) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (0-2) go up against the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (2-1) at Carnesecca Arena on Saturday, November 20, 2021. The game tips at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Carnesecca Arena
Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson
- Last year, the 79.0 points per game the Red Storm put up were only 0.2 more points than the Knights allowed (78.8).
- The Knights' 75.0 points per game last year were only 1.7 fewer points than the 76.7 the Red Storm gave up to opponents.
- The Red Storm shot 44.7% from the field last season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Knights allowed to opponents.
- The Knights' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points lower than the Red Storm gave up to their opponents (46.3%).
Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch
- Julian Champagnie scored 18.3 points and pulled down 6.8 boards per game last season.
- Posh Alexander averaged 4.0 assists per game while also scoring 10.1 points per contest.
- Champagnie hit an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Alexander and Champagnie were defensive standouts last season, with Alexander averaging 2.4 steals per game and Champagnie collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.
Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch
- Jahlil Jenkins scored 16.8 points and distributed 3.2 assists per game last season.
- Elyjah Williams averaged 7.6 boards per game in addition to his 13.9 PPG average.
- Brandon Rush knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest a season ago.
- Brandon Powell averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while Williams compiled 1.5 rejections per contest.
Saint John's (NY) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Mississippi Valley State
W 119-61
Home
11/13/2021
Saint Peter's
W 91-70
Home
11/17/2021
Indiana
L 76-74
Away
11/20/2021
Fairleigh Dickinson
-
Home
11/23/2021
Saint Francis (BKN)
-
Home
11/27/2021
NJIT
-
Home
12/3/2021
Kansas
-
Home
12/5/2021
Fordham
-
Home
12/9/2021
Monmouth
-
Home
Fairleigh Dickinson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Seton Hall
L 93-49
Away
11/18/2021
Northwestern
L 82-46
Away
11/20/2021
Saint John's (NY)
-
Away
11/24/2021
NJIT
-
Away
11/28/2021
Princeton
-
Away
11/30/2021
Manhattan
-
Away
12/7/2021
La Salle
-
Away
12/15/2021
Fairfield
-
Home
