Saint John's (NY) vs. Fordham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    • December 4, 2021
    How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Fordham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Fordham Rams forward Chuba Ohams (1) shoots the ball as George Washington Colonials forward Hunter Dean (13) defends in the first half in the first round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Fordham Rams (6-3) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (5-1) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Carnesecca Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    • Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Carnesecca Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. Fordham

    • The 87.3 points per game the Red Storm record are 19.2 more points than the Rams allow (68.1).
    • The Rams put up an average of 74.3 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 69.8 the Red Storm allow to opponents.
    • This season, the Red Storm have a 50.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.7% higher than the 41% of shots the Rams' opponents have knocked down.

    Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Red Storm is Julian Champagnie, who accumulates 21.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.
    • Posh Alexander is Saint John's (NY)'s best passer, dishing out 5.5 assists per game while scoring 12.2 PPG.
    • Champagnie makes more threes per game than any other member of the Red Storm, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
    • Champagnie is Saint John's (NY)'s leader in steals, averaging 2.2 steals per game, while Joel Soriano leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

    Fordham Players to Watch

    • Antonio Daye Jr.'s points (18.7 per game) and assists (three per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Rams' leaderboards.
    • Chuba Ohams grabs 12.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.2 points per game and adds 2.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Fordham rebounding leaderboard.
    • Darius Quisenberry is reliable from three-point range and leads the Rams with 2.6 made threes per game.
    • Fordham's leader in steals is Antrell Charlton (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ohams (2.1 per game).

    Saint John's (NY) Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/17/2021

    Indiana

    L 76-74

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Fairleigh Dickinson

    W 87-74

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Saint Francis (BKN)

    W 76-70

    Home

    11/27/2021

    NJIT

    W 77-68

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Kansas

    L 95-75

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Fordham

    -

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Monmouth

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Colgate

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Seton Hall

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Butler

    -

    Home

    Fordham Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Akron

    W 63-43

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Delaware

    L 81-71

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Rice

    W 84-74

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Cent. Conn. St.

    W 89-83

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Saint Francis (BKN)

    W 68-46

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Away

    12/9/2021

    LIU

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Miami

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Georgia Southern

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    La Salle

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    UMass

    -

    Home

