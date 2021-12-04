Saint John's (NY) vs. Fordham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Fordham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Fordham Rams (6-3) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (5-1) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Carnesecca Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Carnesecca Arena
Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. Fordham
- The 87.3 points per game the Red Storm record are 19.2 more points than the Rams allow (68.1).
- The Rams put up an average of 74.3 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 69.8 the Red Storm allow to opponents.
- This season, the Red Storm have a 50.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.7% higher than the 41% of shots the Rams' opponents have knocked down.
Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Red Storm is Julian Champagnie, who accumulates 21.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.
- Posh Alexander is Saint John's (NY)'s best passer, dishing out 5.5 assists per game while scoring 12.2 PPG.
- Champagnie makes more threes per game than any other member of the Red Storm, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
- Champagnie is Saint John's (NY)'s leader in steals, averaging 2.2 steals per game, while Joel Soriano leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.
Fordham Players to Watch
- Antonio Daye Jr.'s points (18.7 per game) and assists (three per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Rams' leaderboards.
- Chuba Ohams grabs 12.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.2 points per game and adds 2.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Fordham rebounding leaderboard.
- Darius Quisenberry is reliable from three-point range and leads the Rams with 2.6 made threes per game.
- Fordham's leader in steals is Antrell Charlton (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ohams (2.1 per game).
Saint John's (NY) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/17/2021
Indiana
L 76-74
Away
11/20/2021
Fairleigh Dickinson
W 87-74
Home
11/23/2021
Saint Francis (BKN)
W 76-70
Home
11/27/2021
NJIT
W 77-68
Home
12/3/2021
Kansas
L 95-75
Home
12/5/2021
Fordham
-
Home
12/9/2021
Monmouth
-
Home
12/12/2021
Colgate
-
Home
12/18/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Away
12/20/2021
Seton Hall
-
Away
12/23/2021
Butler
-
Home
Fordham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Akron
W 63-43
Home
11/23/2021
Delaware
L 81-71
Away
11/24/2021
Rice
W 84-74
Home
11/28/2021
Cent. Conn. St.
W 89-83
Away
12/1/2021
Saint Francis (BKN)
W 68-46
Home
12/5/2021
Saint John's (NY)
-
Away
12/9/2021
LIU
-
Home
12/12/2021
Miami
-
Away
12/22/2021
Georgia Southern
-
Home
12/30/2021
La Salle
-
Away
1/2/2022
UMass
-
Home