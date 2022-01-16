Saint John's (NY) vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 7, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) dribbles as Marquette Golden Eagles guard Stevie Mitchell (4) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgetown Hoyas (6-7, 0-2 Big East) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (10-5, 1-2 Big East) at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Carnesecca Arena.

How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Georgetown

Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. Georgetown

  • The Red Storm average just 2.3 more points per game (76.7) than the Hoyas give up (74.4).
  • The Hoyas score five more points per game (74.5) than the Red Storm allow their opponents to score (69.5).
  • This season, the Red Storm have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have made.

Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

  • The Red Storm leader in points and rebounds is Julian Champagnie, who scores 21.2 points and pulls down 7.3 rebounds per game.
  • Posh Alexander leads Saint John's (NY) in assists, averaging 4.6 per game while also scoring 14.3 points per contest.
  • The Red Storm get the most three-point shooting production out of Champagnie, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.
  • The Saint John's (NY) steals leader is Alexander, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Joel Soriano, who compiles 1.9 rejections per contest.

Georgetown Players to Watch

  • Aminu Mohammed averages 13.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game for the Hoyas, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • Dante Harris dishes out more assists than any other Georgetown player with 4.2 per game. He also averages 11 points and pulls down 3.2 rebounds per game.
  • Kaiden Rice is reliable from three-point range and leads the Hoyas with 3.5 made threes per game.
  • Georgetown's leader in steals is Harris (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ryan Mutombo (1.1 per game).

Saint John's (NY) Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

Pittsburgh

L 59-57

Away

12/20/2021

Seton Hall

W 2-0

Away

1/5/2022

DePaul

W 89-84

Home

1/8/2022

Providence

L 83-73

Away

1/12/2022

UConn

L 86-78

Away

1/16/2022

Georgetown

-

Home

1/19/2022

Creighton

-

Away

1/22/2022

Seton Hall

-

Home

1/24/2022

Seton Hall

-

Away

1/29/2022

Villanova

-

Away

2/1/2022

Providence

-

Home

Georgetown Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

Syracuse

W 79-75

Home

12/15/2021

Howard

W 85-73

Home

12/18/2021

TCU

L 80-73

Home

1/7/2022

Marquette

L 92-64

Home

1/13/2022

Butler

L 72-58

Home

1/16/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Away

1/20/2022

Providence

-

Away

1/22/2022

Villanova

-

Home

1/25/2022

UConn

-

Away

1/29/2022

Butler

-

Away

2/1/2022

Seton Hall

-

Home

How To Watch

January
16
2022

Georgetown at St. John's

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
4:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
