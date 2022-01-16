Saint John's (NY) vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 7, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) dribbles as Marquette Golden Eagles guard Stevie Mitchell (4) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgetown Hoyas (6-7, 0-2 Big East) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (10-5, 1-2 Big East) at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Carnesecca Arena.

How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Georgetown

Game Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022

Sunday, January 16, 2022 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Carnesecca Arena

Carnesecca Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. Georgetown

The Red Storm average just 2.3 more points per game (76.7) than the Hoyas give up (74.4).

The Hoyas score five more points per game (74.5) than the Red Storm allow their opponents to score (69.5).

This season, the Red Storm have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have made.

Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

The Red Storm leader in points and rebounds is Julian Champagnie, who scores 21.2 points and pulls down 7.3 rebounds per game.

Posh Alexander leads Saint John's (NY) in assists, averaging 4.6 per game while also scoring 14.3 points per contest.

The Red Storm get the most three-point shooting production out of Champagnie, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.

The Saint John's (NY) steals leader is Alexander, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Joel Soriano, who compiles 1.9 rejections per contest.

Georgetown Players to Watch

Aminu Mohammed averages 13.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game for the Hoyas, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.

Dante Harris dishes out more assists than any other Georgetown player with 4.2 per game. He also averages 11 points and pulls down 3.2 rebounds per game.

Kaiden Rice is reliable from three-point range and leads the Hoyas with 3.5 made threes per game.

Georgetown's leader in steals is Harris (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ryan Mutombo (1.1 per game).

Saint John's (NY) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/18/2021 Pittsburgh L 59-57 Away 12/20/2021 Seton Hall W 2-0 Away 1/5/2022 DePaul W 89-84 Home 1/8/2022 Providence L 83-73 Away 1/12/2022 UConn L 86-78 Away 1/16/2022 Georgetown - Home 1/19/2022 Creighton - Away 1/22/2022 Seton Hall - Home 1/24/2022 Seton Hall - Away 1/29/2022 Villanova - Away 2/1/2022 Providence - Home

Georgetown Schedule