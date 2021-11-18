Saint John's (NY) vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (2-0) take on the Indiana Hoosiers (2-0) at Assembly Hall on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Indiana vs. Saint John's (NY)
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Assembly Hall
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Indiana
-5.5
151 points
Key Stats for Indiana vs. Saint John's (NY)
- Last year, the 69.7 points per game the Hoosiers put up were 7.0 fewer points than the Red Storm gave up (76.7).
- The Red Storm scored an average of 79.0 points per game last year, 9.6 more points than the 69.4 the Hoosiers gave up to opponents.
- The Hoosiers shot 43.3% from the field last season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 46.3% the Red Storm allowed to opponents.
- The Red Storm shot 44.7% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 42.6% the Hoosiers' opponents shot last season.
Indiana Players to Watch
- Trayce Jackson-Davis paced his squad in both points (19.1) and rebounds (9) per game last year, and also averaged 1.4 assists. At the other end, he put up 0.7 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
- Race Thompson put up 9.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest last season. Defensively, he put up 1 steal and 1.3 blocks.
- Al Durham averaged 11.3 points, 2.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game last year.
- Armaan Franklin put up 10.9 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists per game last season. Defensively, he averaged 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Rob Phinisee led the Hoosiers at 2.9 assists per game last year, while also posting 2.3 rebounds and 7.1 points.
Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch
- Julian Champagnie put up 18.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game last season.
- Posh Alexander averaged four assists per game to go with his 10.1 PPG scoring average.
- Champagnie knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
- Alexander averaged 2.4 takeaways per game, while Champagnie compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.
How To Watch
November
17
2021
St. John's at Indiana
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)