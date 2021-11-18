Saint John's (NY) vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

Nov 9, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Eastern Michigan Eagles guard Noah Farrakhan (5) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (2-0) take on the Indiana Hoosiers (2-0) at Assembly Hall on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Saint John's (NY)

Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Assembly Hall

Assembly Hall Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Indiana -5.5 151 points

Key Stats for Indiana vs. Saint John's (NY)

Last year, the 69.7 points per game the Hoosiers put up were 7.0 fewer points than the Red Storm gave up (76.7).

The Red Storm scored an average of 79.0 points per game last year, 9.6 more points than the 69.4 the Hoosiers gave up to opponents.

The Hoosiers shot 43.3% from the field last season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 46.3% the Red Storm allowed to opponents.

The Red Storm shot 44.7% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 42.6% the Hoosiers' opponents shot last season.

Indiana Players to Watch

Trayce Jackson-Davis paced his squad in both points (19.1) and rebounds (9) per game last year, and also averaged 1.4 assists. At the other end, he put up 0.7 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Race Thompson put up 9.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest last season. Defensively, he put up 1 steal and 1.3 blocks.

Al Durham averaged 11.3 points, 2.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game last year.

Armaan Franklin put up 10.9 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists per game last season. Defensively, he averaged 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Rob Phinisee led the Hoosiers at 2.9 assists per game last year, while also posting 2.3 rebounds and 7.1 points.

Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch