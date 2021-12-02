Saint John's (NY) vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) dribbles the ball against the Iona Gaels in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (5-1) will look to continue a five-game home winning streak when they square off against the No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks (5-1) on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Carnesecca Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Kansas

Game Day: Friday, December 3, 2021

Friday, December 3, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Carnesecca Arena

Carnesecca Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. Kansas

The 87.3 points per game the Red Storm score are 18.8 more points than the Jayhawks allow (68.5).

The Jayhawks score an average of 83.8 points per game, 14.0 more points than the 69.8 the Red Storm allow.

The Red Storm are shooting 50.7% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Jayhawks allow to opponents.

The Jayhawks are shooting 52.1% from the field, 11.4% higher than the 40.7% the Red Storm's opponents have shot this season.

Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

Julian Champagnie leads the Red Storm in scoring and rebounding, putting up 21.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Saint John's (NY)'s best passer is Posh Alexander, who averages 5.5 assists per game to go with his 12.2 PPG scoring average.

Champagnie leads the Red Storm in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Champagnie and Joel Soriano lead Saint John's (NY) on the defensive end, with Champagnie leading the team in steals averaging 2.2 per game and Soriano in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

Kansas Players to Watch

Ochai Agbaji is the top scorer for the Jayhawks with 22.5 points per game. He also adds 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game to his statistics.

The Kansas leaders in rebounding and assists are Christian Braun with 7.2 rebounds per game (he also adds 13.8 points and 3.0 assists per game) and Dajuan Harris with 3.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 3.0 points and 1.0 rebounds per game).

Agbaji hits 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Jayhawks.

Braun (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Kansas while David McCormack (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Saint John's (NY) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Saint Peter's W 91-70 Home 11/17/2021 Indiana L 76-74 Away 11/20/2021 Fairleigh Dickinson W 87-74 Home 11/23/2021 Saint Francis (BKN) W 76-70 Home 11/27/2021 NJIT W 77-68 Home 12/3/2021 Kansas - Home 12/5/2021 Fordham - Home 12/9/2021 Monmouth - Home 12/12/2021 Colgate - Home 12/18/2021 Pittsburgh - Away 12/20/2021 Seton Hall - Away

Kansas Schedule