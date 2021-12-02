Saint John's (NY) vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) dribbles the ball against the Iona Gaels in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

    The Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (5-1) will look to continue a five-game home winning streak when they square off against the No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks (5-1) on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Carnesecca Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Kansas

    • Game Day: Friday, December 3, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Carnesecca Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. Kansas

    • The 87.3 points per game the Red Storm score are 18.8 more points than the Jayhawks allow (68.5).
    • The Jayhawks score an average of 83.8 points per game, 14.0 more points than the 69.8 the Red Storm allow.
    • The Red Storm are shooting 50.7% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Jayhawks allow to opponents.
    • The Jayhawks are shooting 52.1% from the field, 11.4% higher than the 40.7% the Red Storm's opponents have shot this season.

    Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

    • Julian Champagnie leads the Red Storm in scoring and rebounding, putting up 21.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.
    • Saint John's (NY)'s best passer is Posh Alexander, who averages 5.5 assists per game to go with his 12.2 PPG scoring average.
    • Champagnie leads the Red Storm in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Champagnie and Joel Soriano lead Saint John's (NY) on the defensive end, with Champagnie leading the team in steals averaging 2.2 per game and Soriano in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

    Kansas Players to Watch

    • Ochai Agbaji is the top scorer for the Jayhawks with 22.5 points per game. He also adds 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game to his statistics.
    • The Kansas leaders in rebounding and assists are Christian Braun with 7.2 rebounds per game (he also adds 13.8 points and 3.0 assists per game) and Dajuan Harris with 3.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 3.0 points and 1.0 rebounds per game).
    • Agbaji hits 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Jayhawks.
    • Braun (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Kansas while David McCormack (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Saint John's (NY) Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Saint Peter's

    W 91-70

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Indiana

    L 76-74

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Fairleigh Dickinson

    W 87-74

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Saint Francis (BKN)

    W 76-70

    Home

    11/27/2021

    NJIT

    W 77-68

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Kansas

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Fordham

    -

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Monmouth

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Colgate

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Seton Hall

    -

    Away

    Kansas Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Tarleton State

    W 88-62

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Stony Brook

    W 88-59

    Home

    11/25/2021

    North Texas

    W 71-59

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Dayton

    L 74-73

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Iona

    W 96-83

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    UTEP

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Missouri

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    SFA

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Colorado

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Harvard

    -

    Home

    Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) dribbles the ball against the Iona Gaels in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
