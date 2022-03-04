Saint John's (NY) vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Marquette Golden Eagles (18-11, 10-8 Big East) will host the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (17-13, 8-10 Big East) after winning seven straight home games. The matchup tips at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
How to Watch Marquette vs. Saint John's (NY)
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
Key Stats for Marquette vs. Saint John's (NY)
- The Golden Eagles put up 74.4 points per game, just 2.8 more points than the 71.6 the Red Storm give up.
- The Red Storm put up an average of 77.2 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 70.6 the Golden Eagles give up.
- The Golden Eagles make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Red Storm have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
- The Red Storm have shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles have averaged.
Marquette Players to Watch
- Justin Lewis leads the Golden Eagles with 16.8 points per game and 8 rebounds, while also putting up 1.8 assists.
- Darryl Morsell averages 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 44.2% from the field and 36.6% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Tyler Kolek is tops on the Golden Eagles at 5.7 assists per game, while also putting up 3.7 rebounds and 7.1 points.
- Kur Kuath posts 5.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 71.6% from the floor.
- Oso Ighodaro posts 5.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch
- Julian Champagnie is posting team highs in points (19 per game) and rebounds (6.6). And he is producing 2 assists, making 41% of his shots from the floor and 34.7% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per contest.
- Posh Alexander is the Red Storm's top assist man (5.3 per game), and he produces 14.7 points and 4.7 rebounds.
- Dylan Addae-Wusu gets the Red Storm 8.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Red Storm get 11.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Aaron Wheeler.
- The Red Storm receive 8.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Montez Mathis.
How To Watch
March
5
2022
St. John's at Marquette
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
