Saint John's (NY) vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 20, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays forward Ryan Hawkins (44) shoots over Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Marquette Golden Eagles (18-11, 10-8 Big East) will host the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (17-13, 8-10 Big East) after winning seven straight home games. The matchup tips at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

How to Watch Marquette vs. Saint John's (NY)

Key Stats for Marquette vs. Saint John's (NY)

  • The Golden Eagles put up 74.4 points per game, just 2.8 more points than the 71.6 the Red Storm give up.
  • The Red Storm put up an average of 77.2 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 70.6 the Golden Eagles give up.
  • The Golden Eagles make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Red Storm have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
  • The Red Storm have shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles have averaged.

Marquette Players to Watch

  • Justin Lewis leads the Golden Eagles with 16.8 points per game and 8 rebounds, while also putting up 1.8 assists.
  • Darryl Morsell averages 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 44.2% from the field and 36.6% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Tyler Kolek is tops on the Golden Eagles at 5.7 assists per game, while also putting up 3.7 rebounds and 7.1 points.
  • Kur Kuath posts 5.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 71.6% from the floor.
  • Oso Ighodaro posts 5.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

  • Julian Champagnie is posting team highs in points (19 per game) and rebounds (6.6). And he is producing 2 assists, making 41% of his shots from the floor and 34.7% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per contest.
  • Posh Alexander is the Red Storm's top assist man (5.3 per game), and he produces 14.7 points and 4.7 rebounds.
  • Dylan Addae-Wusu gets the Red Storm 8.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • The Red Storm get 11.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Aaron Wheeler.
  • The Red Storm receive 8.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Montez Mathis.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

St. John's at Marquette

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

