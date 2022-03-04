Saint John's (NY) vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 20, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays forward Ryan Hawkins (44) shoots over Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Marquette Golden Eagles (18-11, 10-8 Big East) will host the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (17-13, 8-10 Big East) after winning seven straight home games. The matchup tips at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

How to Watch Marquette vs. Saint John's (NY)

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Marquette vs. Saint John's (NY)

The Golden Eagles put up 74.4 points per game, just 2.8 more points than the 71.6 the Red Storm give up.

The Red Storm put up an average of 77.2 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 70.6 the Golden Eagles give up.

The Golden Eagles make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Red Storm have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).

The Red Storm have shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles have averaged.

Marquette Players to Watch

Justin Lewis leads the Golden Eagles with 16.8 points per game and 8 rebounds, while also putting up 1.8 assists.

Darryl Morsell averages 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 44.2% from the field and 36.6% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Tyler Kolek is tops on the Golden Eagles at 5.7 assists per game, while also putting up 3.7 rebounds and 7.1 points.

Kur Kuath posts 5.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 71.6% from the floor.

Oso Ighodaro posts 5.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch