Saint John's (NY) vs. Monmouth: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Monmouth: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Monmouth Hawks (7-1) hope to continue a five-game road winning streak when they visit the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (6-2) on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.
- Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Carnesecca Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. Monmouth
- The 85.3 points per game the Red Storm average are 19.5 more points than the Hawks give up (65.8).
- The Hawks put up an average of 73.8 points per game, only 0.9 more points than the 72.9 the Red Storm give up to opponents.
- This season, the Red Storm have a 50.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.2% higher than the 37.3% of shots the Hawks' opponents have made.
- The Hawks have shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of the Red Storm have averaged.
Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Red Storm is Julian Champagnie, who accumulates 21.0 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.
- Posh Alexander is Saint John's (NY)'s best passer, dishing out 5.1 assists per game while scoring 14.0 PPG.
- Champagnie makes more threes per game than any other member of the Red Storm, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
- The Saint John's (NY) steals leader is Champagnie, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Joel Soriano, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.
Monmouth Players to Watch
- The Hawks' George Papas averages enough points (17.3 per game) and assists (2.6 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Walker Miller's stat line of 7.1 rebounds, 14.6 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Monmouth rebounding leaderboard.
- Papas is reliable from distance and leads the Hawks with 3.5 made threes per game.
- Monmouth's leader in steals is Papas with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Miller with 1.3 per game.
Saint John's (NY) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
Fairleigh Dickinson
W 87-74
Home
11/23/2021
Saint Francis (BKN)
W 76-70
Home
11/27/2021
NJIT
W 77-68
Home
12/3/2021
Kansas
L 95-75
Home
12/5/2021
Fordham
W 83-69
Home
12/9/2021
Monmouth
-
Home
12/12/2021
Colgate
-
Home
12/18/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Home
12/20/2021
Seton Hall
-
Away
12/23/2021
Butler
-
Home
12/29/2021
Marquette
-
Home
Monmouth Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
Saint Joseph's (PA)
W 87-75
Away
11/24/2021
Princeton
W 76-64
Home
11/27/2021
Cincinnati
W 61-59
Away
12/3/2021
Niagara
W 57-49
Away
12/5/2021
Canisius
W 79-65
Away
12/9/2021
Saint John's (NY)
-
Away
12/12/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Away
12/14/2021
Yale
-
Away
12/19/2021
Colgate
-
Home
12/22/2021
Hofstra
-
Home
12/31/2021
Marist
-
Home