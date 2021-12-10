Saint John's (NY) vs. Monmouth: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Monmouth: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mika Adams-Woods (23) fights through a screen by Monmouth Hawks forward Nikkei Rutty (21) as Monmouth Hawks guard George Papas (5) dribbles in the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Monmouth Hawks At Cincinnati Bearcats Nov 27

    The Monmouth Hawks (7-1) hope to continue a five-game road winning streak when they visit the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (6-2) on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Monmouth

    • Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Carnesecca Arena
    Arena: Carnesecca Arena

    Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. Monmouth

    • The 85.3 points per game the Red Storm average are 19.5 more points than the Hawks give up (65.8).
    • The Hawks put up an average of 73.8 points per game, only 0.9 more points than the 72.9 the Red Storm give up to opponents.
    • This season, the Red Storm have a 50.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.2% higher than the 37.3% of shots the Hawks' opponents have made.
    • The Hawks have shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of the Red Storm have averaged.

    Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Red Storm is Julian Champagnie, who accumulates 21.0 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.
    • Posh Alexander is Saint John's (NY)'s best passer, dishing out 5.1 assists per game while scoring 14.0 PPG.
    • Champagnie makes more threes per game than any other member of the Red Storm, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
    • The Saint John's (NY) steals leader is Champagnie, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Joel Soriano, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

    Monmouth Players to Watch

    • The Hawks' George Papas averages enough points (17.3 per game) and assists (2.6 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
    • Walker Miller's stat line of 7.1 rebounds, 14.6 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Monmouth rebounding leaderboard.
    • Papas is reliable from distance and leads the Hawks with 3.5 made threes per game.
    • Monmouth's leader in steals is Papas with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Miller with 1.3 per game.

    Saint John's (NY) Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Fairleigh Dickinson

    W 87-74

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Saint Francis (BKN)

    W 76-70

    Home

    11/27/2021

    NJIT

    W 77-68

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Kansas

    L 95-75

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Fordham

    W 83-69

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Monmouth

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Colgate

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Seton Hall

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Butler

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Marquette

    -

    Home

    Monmouth Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Saint Joseph's (PA)

    W 87-75

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Princeton

    W 76-64

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Cincinnati

    W 61-59

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Niagara

    W 57-49

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Canisius

    W 79-65

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Yale

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Colgate

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Hofstra

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Marist

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    9
    2021

    Monmouth at St. John's

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    

