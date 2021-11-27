How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. NJIT: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (4-1) hope to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the NJIT Highlanders (2-2) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. NJIT
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Carnesecca Arena
- Arena: Carnesecca Arena
Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. NJIT
- Last year, the Red Storm put up 8.8 more points per game (79.0) than the Highlanders gave up (70.2).
- The Highlanders scored an average of 66.1 points per game last year, 10.6 fewer points than the 76.7 the Red Storm allowed.
- The Red Storm made 44.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.7 percentage points lower than the Highlanders allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
- The Highlanders shot 40.4% from the field, 5.9% lower than the 46.3% the Red Storm's opponents shot last season.
Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Red Storm is Julian Champagnie, who averages 22.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.
- Posh Alexander is Saint John's (NY)'s best passer, distributing 5.2 assists per game while scoring 11.4 PPG.
- The Red Storm get the most three-point shooting production out of Champagnie, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
- Champagnie and Joel Soriano lead Saint John's (NY) on the defensive end, with Champagnie leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Soriano in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.
NJIT Players to Watch
- Zach Cooks averaged 17.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game last season.
- Souleymane Diakite pulled down 5.1 rebounds per game, while Antwuan Butler averaged two assists per contest.
- Cooks knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest a season ago.
- Cooks averaged 2.2 takeaways per game, while Diakite compiled one block per contest.
Saint John's (NY) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Mississippi Valley State
W 119-61
Home
11/13/2021
Saint Peter's
W 91-70
Home
11/17/2021
Indiana
L 76-74
Away
11/20/2021
Fairleigh Dickinson
W 87-74
Home
11/23/2021
Saint Francis (BKN)
W 76-70
Home
11/27/2021
NJIT
-
Home
12/3/2021
Kansas
-
Home
12/5/2021
Fordham
-
Home
12/9/2021
Monmouth
-
Home
12/12/2021
Colgate
-
Home
12/18/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Away
NJIT Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/11/2021
Merrimack
L 61-54
Home
11/13/2021
Lehigh
W 73-56
Away
11/16/2021
Rutgers
L 75-61
Away
11/24/2021
Fairleigh Dickinson
W 62-54
Home
11/27/2021
Saint John's (NY)
-
Away
11/30/2021
Sacred Heart
-
Home
12/2/2021
St. Elizabeth
-
Home
12/5/2021
Lafayette
-
Away
12/10/2021
Army
-
Home
12/12/2021
Northwestern
-
Away