    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. NJIT: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 16, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; NJIT Highlanders guard Dylan O'Hearn (2) reacts after making a three point basket during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (4-1) hope to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the NJIT Highlanders (2-2) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. NJIT

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Carnesecca Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. NJIT

    • Last year, the Red Storm put up 8.8 more points per game (79.0) than the Highlanders gave up (70.2).
    • The Highlanders scored an average of 66.1 points per game last year, 10.6 fewer points than the 76.7 the Red Storm allowed.
    • The Red Storm made 44.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.7 percentage points lower than the Highlanders allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
    • The Highlanders shot 40.4% from the field, 5.9% lower than the 46.3% the Red Storm's opponents shot last season.

    Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Red Storm is Julian Champagnie, who averages 22.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.
    • Posh Alexander is Saint John's (NY)'s best passer, distributing 5.2 assists per game while scoring 11.4 PPG.
    • The Red Storm get the most three-point shooting production out of Champagnie, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
    • Champagnie and Joel Soriano lead Saint John's (NY) on the defensive end, with Champagnie leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Soriano in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.

    NJIT Players to Watch

    • Zach Cooks averaged 17.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game last season.
    • Souleymane Diakite pulled down 5.1 rebounds per game, while Antwuan Butler averaged two assists per contest.
    • Cooks knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest a season ago.
    • Cooks averaged 2.2 takeaways per game, while Diakite compiled one block per contest.

    Saint John's (NY) Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Mississippi Valley State

    W 119-61

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Saint Peter's

    W 91-70

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Indiana

    L 76-74

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Fairleigh Dickinson

    W 87-74

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Saint Francis (BKN)

    W 76-70

    Home

    11/27/2021

    NJIT

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Kansas

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Fordham

    -

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Monmouth

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Colgate

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Away

    NJIT Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/11/2021

    Merrimack

    L 61-54

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Lehigh

    W 73-56

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Rutgers

    L 75-61

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Fairleigh Dickinson

    W 62-54

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Sacred Heart

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    St. Elizabeth

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Lafayette

    -

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Army

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Northwestern

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    NJIT at St. John's

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

