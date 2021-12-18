Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 12, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Monmouth Hawks forward Walker Miller (4) shoots against Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    The Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (8-2) aim to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Pittsburgh Panthers (3-7) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Petersen Events Center.

    How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Saint John's (NY)

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Petersen Events Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Saint John's (NY)

    • The Panthers score 60.5 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 73 the Red Storm give up.
    • The Red Storm score an average of 85.2 points per game, 20 more points than the 65.2 the Panthers give up.
    • The Panthers are shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 41.8% the Red Storm allow to opponents.
    • The Red Storm have shot at a 49.8% clip from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.

    Pittsburgh Players to Watch

    • John Hugley posts 15.9 points and 8 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.4 assists, shooting 47% from the field.
    • Femi Odukale paces his squad in assists per contest (3.4), and also puts up 11.3 points and 3.8 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
    • William Jeffress Jr. posts 6.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 33.9% from the field.
    • Mouhamadou Gueye puts up 5.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 38.5% from the floor.
    • Jamarius Burton is averaging 8.8 points, 2.3 assists and 2 rebounds per contest.

    Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

    • Julian Champagnie is the Red Storm's top scorer (20.3 points per game) and rebounder (6.7), and contributes 2.1 assists.
    • Posh Alexander is putting up a team-leading 4.6 assists per contest. And he is producing 14.8 points and 3.7 rebounds, making 55.4% of his shots from the floor.
    • The Red Storm get 8.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game from Dylan Addae-Wusu.
    • Montez Mathis gives the Red Storm 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He also delivers 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Joel Soriano is posting 6.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 52.4% of his shots from the floor.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Pittsburgh at St. John's

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
