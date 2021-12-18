Dec 12, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Monmouth Hawks forward Walker Miller (4) shoots against Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (8-2) aim to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Pittsburgh Panthers (3-7) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Petersen Events Center.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Saint John's (NY)

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Petersen Events Center

Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Saint John's (NY)

The Panthers score 60.5 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 73 the Red Storm give up.

The Red Storm score an average of 85.2 points per game, 20 more points than the 65.2 the Panthers give up.

The Panthers are shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 41.8% the Red Storm allow to opponents.

The Red Storm have shot at a 49.8% clip from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

John Hugley posts 15.9 points and 8 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.4 assists, shooting 47% from the field.

Femi Odukale paces his squad in assists per contest (3.4), and also puts up 11.3 points and 3.8 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

William Jeffress Jr. posts 6.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 33.9% from the field.

Mouhamadou Gueye puts up 5.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 38.5% from the floor.

Jamarius Burton is averaging 8.8 points, 2.3 assists and 2 rebounds per contest.

Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch