The No. 16 Providence Friars (13-2, 0-0 Big East) will attempt to continue a six-game home winning streak when they take on the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (10-3, 0-0 Big East) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. The game airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Providence vs. Saint John's (NY)

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center

Key Stats for Providence vs. Saint John's (NY)

The 68.9 points per game the Friars score are just 1.7 more points than the Red Storm give up (67.2).

The Red Storm put up an average of 76.9 points per game, 14.0 more points than the 62.9 the Friars give up.

The Friars make 43.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Red Storm have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

The Red Storm are shooting 48.4% from the field, 8.7% higher than the 39.7% the Friars' opponents have shot this season.

Providence Players to Watch

Noah Horchler is tops on the Friars at 8.1 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 2.1 assists and 9.9 points.

Nate Watson paces his squad in both points (13.5) and assists (0.7) per contest, and also averages 6.0 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Al Durham is tops on his squad in assists per contest (3.1), and also averages 13.3 points and 2.7 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

A.J. Reeves is putting up 10.7 points, 2.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest.

Justin Minaya is putting up 5.0 points, 1.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds per contest.

Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch