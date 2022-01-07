How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 16 Providence Friars (13-2, 0-0 Big East) will attempt to continue a six-game home winning streak when they take on the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (10-3, 0-0 Big East) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. The game airs at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Providence vs. Saint John's (NY)
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Providence vs. Saint John's (NY)
- The 68.9 points per game the Friars score are just 1.7 more points than the Red Storm give up (67.2).
- The Red Storm put up an average of 76.9 points per game, 14.0 more points than the 62.9 the Friars give up.
- The Friars make 43.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Red Storm have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
- The Red Storm are shooting 48.4% from the field, 8.7% higher than the 39.7% the Friars' opponents have shot this season.
Providence Players to Watch
- Noah Horchler is tops on the Friars at 8.1 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 2.1 assists and 9.9 points.
- Nate Watson paces his squad in both points (13.5) and assists (0.7) per contest, and also averages 6.0 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Al Durham is tops on his squad in assists per contest (3.1), and also averages 13.3 points and 2.7 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- A.J. Reeves is putting up 10.7 points, 2.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest.
- Justin Minaya is putting up 5.0 points, 1.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds per contest.
Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch
- Julian Champagnie is posting team highs in points (21.5 per game) and rebounds (7.5). And he is delivering 2.0 assists, making 47.8% of his shots from the field and 44.6% from 3-point range, with 3.0 triples per game.
- Posh Alexander is the Red Storm's top assist man (4.6 per game), and he averages 14.6 points and 3.8 rebounds.
- The Red Storm get 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game from Dylan Addae-Wusu.
- The Red Storm receive 10.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Montez Mathis.
- Joel Soriano gives the Red Storm 6.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He also puts up 0.2 steals and 2.0 blocked shots.
How To Watch
