Saint John's (NY) vs. Saint Peter's: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Saint Peter's: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (0-0) take on the Saint Peter's Peacocks (0-0) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Saint Peter's

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Carnesecca Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. Saint Peter's

    • Last year, the Red Storm put up 79.0 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 61.5 the Peacocks allowed.
    • The Peacocks put up 13.5 fewer points per game last year (63.2) than the Red Storm gave up to opponents (76.7).
    • Last season, the Red Storm had a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 6.1% higher than the 38.6% of shots the Peacocks' opponents knocked down.
    • The Peacocks' 40.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.3 percentage points lower than the Red Storm allowed to their opponents (46.3%).

    Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

    • Julian Champagnie put up 18.3 points and 6.8 boards per game last season.
    • Posh Alexander distributed four assists per game while scoring 10.1 PPG.
    • Champagnie knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
    • Alexander averaged 2.4 takeaways per game, while Champagnie compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Saint Peter's Players to Watch

    • KC Ndefo averaged 13.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game last season.
    • Fousseyni Drame averaged seven boards per game and Matthew Lee dished out 3.6 assists per game.
    • Daryl Banks III knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest a season ago.
    • Ndefo averaged 1.4 takeaways and 3.6 rejections per game last season.

    Saint John's (NY) Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Mississippi Valley State

    W 119-61

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Saint Peter's

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Indiana

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Fairleigh Dickinson

    -

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Saint Francis (BKN)

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    NJIT

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Kansas

    -

    Home

    Saint Peter's Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    VCU

    L 57-54

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Wagner

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    LIU

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Providence

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Quinnipiac

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Siena

    -

    Home

