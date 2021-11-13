Saint John's (NY) vs. Saint Peter's: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Saint Peter's: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (0-0) take on the Saint Peter's Peacocks (0-0) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Saint Peter's
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Carnesecca Arena
Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. Saint Peter's
- Last year, the Red Storm put up 79.0 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 61.5 the Peacocks allowed.
- The Peacocks put up 13.5 fewer points per game last year (63.2) than the Red Storm gave up to opponents (76.7).
- Last season, the Red Storm had a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 6.1% higher than the 38.6% of shots the Peacocks' opponents knocked down.
- The Peacocks' 40.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.3 percentage points lower than the Red Storm allowed to their opponents (46.3%).
Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch
- Julian Champagnie put up 18.3 points and 6.8 boards per game last season.
- Posh Alexander distributed four assists per game while scoring 10.1 PPG.
- Champagnie knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
- Alexander averaged 2.4 takeaways per game, while Champagnie compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.
Saint Peter's Players to Watch
- KC Ndefo averaged 13.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game last season.
- Fousseyni Drame averaged seven boards per game and Matthew Lee dished out 3.6 assists per game.
- Daryl Banks III knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest a season ago.
- Ndefo averaged 1.4 takeaways and 3.6 rejections per game last season.
Saint John's (NY) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Mississippi Valley State
W 119-61
Home
11/13/2021
Saint Peter's
-
Home
11/17/2021
Indiana
-
Away
11/20/2021
Fairleigh Dickinson
-
Home
11/23/2021
Saint Francis (BKN)
-
Home
11/27/2021
NJIT
-
Home
12/3/2021
Kansas
-
Home
Saint Peter's Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
VCU
L 57-54
Away
11/13/2021
Saint John's (NY)
-
Away
11/17/2021
Wagner
-
Away
11/23/2021
LIU
-
Home
11/27/2021
Providence
-
Away
12/3/2021
Quinnipiac
-
Away
12/5/2021
Siena
-
Home
