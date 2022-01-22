Jan 15, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Bryce Aiken (1) reacts after being called for a foul with 1.8 seconds left of the second half against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (11-6, 2-3 Big East) will look to build on a five-game home winning streak when they take on the Seton Hall Pirates (12-6, 2-4 Big East) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Carnesecca Arena. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Seton Hall

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Carnesecca Arena

Live Stream on fuboTV:

Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. Seton Hall

The 76.6 points per game the Red Storm put up are 16.8 more points than the Pirates allow (59.8).

The Pirates' 70.0 points per game are only 0.5 fewer points than the 70.5 the Red Storm allow to opponents.

The Red Storm make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Pirates have allowed to their opponents (40.5%).

The Pirates have shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Red Storm have averaged.

Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Red Storm is Julian Champagnie, who accumulates 21.1 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.

Saint John's (NY)'s best passer is Posh Alexander, who averages 4.6 assists per game to go with his 14.1 PPG scoring average.

The Red Storm get the most three-point shooting production out of Champagnie, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.

The Saint John's (NY) steals leader is Alexander, who averages 2.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Joel Soriano, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Seton Hall Players to Watch

Jared Rhoden scores 15.6 points per game to be the top scorer for the Pirates.

Seton Hall's leader in rebounds is Alexis Yetna with 7.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Kadary Richmond with 3.4 per game.

Jamir Harris knocks down 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pirates.

Seton Hall's leader in steals is Richmond (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ike Obiagu (2.9 per game).

Saint John's (NY) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/5/2022 DePaul W 89-84 Home 1/8/2022 Providence L 83-73 Away 1/12/2022 UConn L 86-78 Away 1/16/2022 Georgetown W 88-69 Home 1/19/2022 Creighton L 87-64 Away 1/22/2022 Seton Hall - Home 1/24/2022 Seton Hall - Away 1/29/2022 Villanova - Away 2/1/2022 Providence - Home 2/3/2022 Georgetown - Away 2/5/2022 Butler - Away

Seton Hall Schedule