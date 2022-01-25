Skip to main content

How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Aaron Wheeler (1) drives past Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) for a dunk attempt in the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (11-7, 2-4 Big East) will attempt to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Seton Hall Pirates (13-6, 3-4 Big East) on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Walsh Gymnasium. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Saint John's (NY)

  • Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Walsh Gymnasium
  Arena: Walsh Gymnasium

Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Saint John's (NY)

  • The 69.8 points per game the Pirates score are the same as the Red Storm allow.
  • The Red Storm put up 15.9 more points per game (75.7) than the Pirates give up (59.8).
  • The Pirates make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Red Storm have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).
  • The Red Storm are shooting 45.3% from the field, 5.7% higher than the 39.6% the Pirates' opponents have shot this season.

Seton Hall Players to Watch

  • Jared Rhoden posts a team-best 15.0 points per contest. He is also averaging 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists, shooting 40.7% from the field.
  • Alexis Yetna posts a team-best 7.5 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 9.5 points and 0.7 assists, shooting 43.0% from the field.
  • Kadary Richmond puts up a team-best 3.6 assists per contest. He is also posting 8.4 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 40.6% from the field.
  • Bryce Aiken puts up 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Tyrese Samuel puts up 8.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.1 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.3 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

  • Julian Champagnie is the Red Storm's top scorer (20.4 points per game) and rebounder (6.8), and produces 1.8 assists.
  • Posh Alexander paces the Red Storm in assists (4.6 per game), and puts up 13.9 points and 4.2 rebounds. He also puts up 2.4 steals (ninth in college basketball) and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Dylan Addae-Wusu gives the Red Storm 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • The Red Storm get 8.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Montez Mathis.
  • The Red Storm get 5.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Joel Soriano.

How To Watch

January
24
2022

St. John's at Seton Hall

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)


