How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The UConn Huskies (10-4, 0-0 Big East) host the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (10-4, 0-0 Big East) in a matchup of Big East rivals at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, tipping off at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

How to Watch UConn vs. Saint John's (NY)

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

UConn vs Saint John's (NY) Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

UConn

-11

153 points

Key Stats for UConn vs. Saint John's (NY)

  • The Huskies put up 79.9 points per game, 11.6 more points than the 68.3 the Red Storm give up.
  • The Red Storm's 76.6 points per game are 12.3 more points than the 64.3 the Huskies give up.
  • This season, the Huskies have a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 42.0% of shots the Red Storm's opponents have hit.
  • The Red Storm's 47.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.2 percentage points higher than the Huskies have given up to their opponents (39.6%).

UConn Players to Watch

  • Andre Jackson leads his team in rebounds per contest (7.9), and also puts up 7.4 points and 2.6 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
  • Isaiah Whaley averages 7.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 2.1 blocked shots.
  • Adama Sanogo puts up 11.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 54.2% from the floor.
  • Tyrese Martin is posting 11.0 points, 1.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

  • Julian Champagnie is putting up team highs in points (20.7 per game) and rebounds (7.5). And he is contributing 1.9 assists, making 45.8% of his shots from the field and 40.2% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per contest.
  • Posh Alexander is averaging a team-leading 4.5 assists per game. And he is producing 14.5 points and 3.8 rebounds, making 51.0% of his shots from the field.
  • Dylan Addae-Wusu is averaging 10.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest, making 48.9% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per game.
  • Montez Mathis is posting 9.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 47.1% of his shots from the floor.
  • The Red Storm receive 6.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Joel Soriano.

How To Watch

January
12
2022

St. John's at Connecticut

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
USATSI_17454498
