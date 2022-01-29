Saint John's (NY) vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 14 Villanova Wildcats (15-5, 8-2 Big East) are at home in Big East action against the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (12-7, 3-4 Big East) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 4:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Villanova vs. Saint John's (NY)
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Villanova vs. Saint John's (NY)
- The Wildcats average 72.5 points per game, only 2.7 more points than the 69.8 the Red Storm give up.
- The Red Storm put up an average of 76.2 points per game, 16.2 more points than the 60.0 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- The Wildcats make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Red Storm have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
- The Red Storm's 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (39.9%).
Villanova Players to Watch
- Justin Moore puts up 15.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jermaine Samuels leads the Wildcats at 6.5 rebounds per contest, while also posting 1.4 assists and 10.5 points.
- Eric Dixon posts a team-high 6.5 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 9.1 points and 1.4 assists, shooting 49.3% from the floor.
- Brandon Slater is posting 8.3 points, 1.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.
Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch
- Julian Champagnie is averaging team highs in points (19.5 per game) and rebounds (6.8). And he is contributing 1.9 assists, making 42.7% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per game.
- Posh Alexander leads the Red Storm in assists (4.7 per game), and puts up 14.2 points and 4.4 rebounds. He also posts 2.4 steals (seventh in the nation) and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Dylan Addae-Wusu gets the Red Storm 9.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Montez Mathis is averaging 9.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, making 42.8% of his shots from the floor.
- Joel Soriano is posting 5.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, making 50.6% of his shots from the field.
How To Watch
January
29
2022
St. John's at Villanova
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
4:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)