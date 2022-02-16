How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Xavier Musketeers (17-7, 7-6 Big East) are at home in Big East play against the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (14-11, 5-8 Big East) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Xavier vs. Saint John's (NY)
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Cintas Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Xavier
-7.5
149.5 points
Key Stats for Xavier vs. Saint John's (NY)
- The 73.1 points per game the Musketeers average are only 2.2 more points than the Red Storm allow (70.9).
- The Red Storm's 75.4 points per game are 10.3 more points than the 65.1 the Musketeers give up to opponents.
- The Musketeers are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Red Storm allow to opponents.
- The Red Storm's 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have given up to their opponents (40.8%).
Xavier Players to Watch
- Jack Nunge leads the Musketeers with 13.1 points per contest and 0.8 assists, while also averaging 7.2 rebounds.
- Paul Scruggs leads the Musketeers at 4.3 assists per contest, while also averaging 4.7 rebounds and 12.3 points.
- Colby Jones averages a team-best 7.5 rebounds per game. He is also posting 10.3 points and 2.8 assists, shooting 45.1% from the field.
- Nate Johnson posts 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Zach Freemantle puts up 8.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch
- Julian Champagnie is posting team highs in points (18.3 per game) and rebounds (6.8). And he is producing 1.9 assists, making 41.2% of his shots from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per game.
- Posh Alexander is averaging a team-high 4.5 assists per game. He's also contributing 13.0 points and 4.0 rebounds, hitting 50.2% of his shots from the floor.
- Dylan Addae-Wusu is posting 9.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, making 41.9% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per game.
- Montez Mathis is averaging 8.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, making 41.7% of his shots from the floor.
- Joel Soriano gives the Red Storm 6.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. He also posts 0.1 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.
How To Watch
February
16
2022
St. John's at Xavier
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)