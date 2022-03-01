Saint John's (NY) vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones (3) drives on Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game in Cincinnati at the Cintas Center, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Seton Hall Pirates defeated Xavier Musketeers 82-66. Seton Hall Pirates At Xavier Musketeers 6029

The Xavier Musketeers (17-11, 7-10 Big East) aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (16-13, 7-10 Big East) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Xavier

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Carnesecca Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. Xavier

  • The 77.0 points per game the Red Storm score are 9.1 more points than the Musketeers allow (67.9).
  • The Musketeers' 73.1 points per game are just 1.3 more points than the 71.8 the Red Storm allow to opponents.
  • The Red Storm make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
  • The Musketeers are shooting 44.7% from the field, 2.0% higher than the 42.7% the Red Storm's opponents have shot this season.

Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

  • The Red Storm leader in points and rebounds is Julian Champagnie, who scores 19.0 points and pulls down 6.6 rebounds per game.
  • Posh Alexander leads Saint John's (NY) in assists, averaging 5.2 per game while also scoring 14.6 points per contest.
  • Champagnie leads the Red Storm in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Alexander and Joel Soriano lead Saint John's (NY) on the defensive end, with Alexander leading the team in steals averaging 2.4 per game and Soriano in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.

Xavier Players to Watch

  • Jack Nunge racks up 13.0 points per game and is the top scorer for the Musketeers.
  • Xavier's leader in rebounds is Colby Jones with 7.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Paul Scruggs with 4.1 per game.
  • Nate Johnson is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Musketeers, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
  • Jones (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Xavier while Nunge (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Saint John's (NY) Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/13/2022

UConn

L 63-60

Home

2/16/2022

Xavier

W 86-73

Away

2/18/2022

Butler

W 91-57

Home

2/23/2022

Creighton

L 81-78

Home

2/27/2022

DePaul

L 99-94

Away

3/2/2022

Xavier

-

Home

3/5/2022

Marquette

-

Away

Xavier Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/11/2022

UConn

W 74-68

Home

2/16/2022

Saint John's (NY)

L 86-73

Home

2/19/2022

UConn

L 72-61

Away

2/23/2022

Providence

L 99-92

Away

2/26/2022

Seton Hall

L 82-66

Home

3/2/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Away

3/5/2022

Georgetown

-

Home

How To Watch

March
2
2022

Xavier at St. John's

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones (3) drives on Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game in Cincinnati at the Cintas Center, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Seton Hall Pirates defeated Xavier Musketeers 82-66. Seton Hall Pirates At Xavier Musketeers 6029
