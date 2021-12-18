Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Bradley: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Bradley: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 29, 2019; Albany , NY, USA; General view of a NCAA logo prior to an Albany regional semifinal game of the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament between the UCLA Bruins and the UConn Huskies at the Times Union Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Bradley Braves (4-6) will host the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (6-4) after winning four straight home games. The matchup tips at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

    How to Watch Bradley vs. Saint Joseph's (PA)

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Carver Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Bradley vs Saint Joseph's (PA) Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Bradley

    -4

    138 points

    Key Stats for Bradley vs. Saint Joseph's (PA)

    • The 70 points per game the Braves score are just 0.6 more points than the Hawks allow (69.4).
    • The Hawks' 70.8 points per game are only 4.6 more points than the 66.2 the Braves allow to opponents.
    • The Braves make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
    • The Hawks' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Braves have allowed to their opponents (38.2%).

    Bradley Players to Watch

    • Malevy Leons posts 10.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 49.3% from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Rienk Mast averages a team-best 8.9 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 7.9 points and 1 assists, shooting 36.8% from the floor.
    • Ja'Shon Henry puts up 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 49.4% from the field.
    • Mikey Howell puts up 3.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 44% from the floor.

    Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch

    • Taylor Funk is the Hawks' top rebounder (6.9 per game), and he puts up 13.6 points and 1.6 assists.
    • Ejike Obinna gives the Hawks 13.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Charlie Brown is posting 7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making 35.1% of his shots from the floor and 25% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per contest.
    • Erik Reynolds II is posting 8.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making 35.6% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per contest.

