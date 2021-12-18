Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Bradley: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Bradley: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Bradley Braves (4-6) will host the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (6-4) after winning four straight home games. The matchup tips at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021.
How to Watch Bradley vs. Saint Joseph's (PA)
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Carver Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bradley
-4
138 points
Key Stats for Bradley vs. Saint Joseph's (PA)
- The 70 points per game the Braves score are just 0.6 more points than the Hawks allow (69.4).
- The Hawks' 70.8 points per game are only 4.6 more points than the 66.2 the Braves allow to opponents.
- The Braves make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
- The Hawks' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Braves have allowed to their opponents (38.2%).
Bradley Players to Watch
- Malevy Leons posts 10.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 49.3% from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
- Rienk Mast averages a team-best 8.9 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 7.9 points and 1 assists, shooting 36.8% from the floor.
- Ja'Shon Henry puts up 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 49.4% from the field.
- Mikey Howell puts up 3.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 44% from the floor.
Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch
- Taylor Funk is the Hawks' top rebounder (6.9 per game), and he puts up 13.6 points and 1.6 assists.
- Ejike Obinna gives the Hawks 13.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Charlie Brown is posting 7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making 35.1% of his shots from the floor and 25% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per contest.
- Erik Reynolds II is posting 8.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making 35.6% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per contest.
How To Watch
December
18
2021
Saint Joseph's at Bradley
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)