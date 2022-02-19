How to Watch Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Dayton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dayton Flyers (18-8, 10-3 A-10) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (10-14, 4-9 A-10) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. The contest airs at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Dayton
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
Key Stats for Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Dayton
- The Flyers score only 2.0 fewer points per game (68.8) than the Hawks allow (70.8).
- The Hawks score an average of 70.0 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 60.2 the Flyers give up.
- The Flyers are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 43.0% the Hawks allow to opponents.
Dayton Players to Watch
- The Flyers scoring leader is Daron Holmes, who averages 11.2 per contest to go with 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
- Dayton's leading rebounder is Toumani Camara averaging 6.4 boards per game and its best passer is Malachi Smith and his 5.1 assists per game.
- Koby Brea makes more threes per game than any other member of the Flyers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.
- Smith and Holmes lead Dayton on the defensive end, with Smith leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Holmes in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.
Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch
- Jordan Hall's points (14.5 per game) and assists (6.4 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Hawks' leaderboards.
- Ejike Obinna's stat line of 7.2 rebounds, 12.5 points and 0.6 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Saint Joseph's (PA) rebounding leaderboard.
- Taylor Funk is reliable from distance and leads the Hawks with 2.8 made threes per game.
- Hall (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Saint Joseph's (PA) while Obinna (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Dayton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/2/2022
VCU
W 82-52
Away
2/5/2022
Saint Louis
L 72-61
Away
2/9/2022
Duquesne
W 75-54
Home
2/12/2022
George Washington
W 80-54
Home
2/14/2022
Rhode Island
W 63-57
Away
2/19/2022
Saint Joseph's (PA)
-
Away
2/23/2022
UMass
-
Home
2/26/2022
La Salle
-
Away
3/1/2022
Richmond
-
Away
3/5/2022
Davidson
-
Home
Saint Joseph's (PA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/29/2022
Saint Bonaventure
L 80-69
Away
2/5/2022
Fordham
W 72-69
Home
2/9/2022
Davidson
L 73-67
Away
2/12/2022
UMass
L 69-67
Away
2/16/2022
George Mason
L 75-70
Home
2/19/2022
Dayton
-
Home
2/22/2022
Saint Louis
-
Away
2/26/2022
Saint Bonaventure
-
Home
3/2/2022
La Salle
-
Away
3/5/2022
Rhode Island
-
Home