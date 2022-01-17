How to Watch Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. La Salle: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The La Salle Explorers (5-8, 0-3 A-10) hope to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (7-7, 1-2 A-10) at 4:00 PM ET on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena.
How to Watch Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. La Salle
- Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
Key Stats for Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. La Salle
- The Hawks record just 1.4 fewer points per game (71.5) than the Explorers allow (72.9).
- The Explorers score an average of 69.8 points per game, only 0.9 fewer points than the 70.7 the Hawks allow.
- The Hawks are shooting 43.2% from the field this season, the same percentage the Explorers allow to opponents.
- The Explorers have shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points below the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.
Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch
- The Hawks leader in points and assists is Jordan Hall, who scores 16.4 points per game to go with 6.5 assists.
- Ejike Obinna leads Saint Joseph's (PA) in rebounding, pulling down 7.4 boards per game while also scoring 13 points a contest.
- Taylor Funk leads the Hawks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Hall and Dahmir Bishop lead Saint Joseph's (PA) on the defensive end, with Hall leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Bishop in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.
La Salle Players to Watch
- Clifton Moore scores 11.6 points per game to be the top scorer for the Explorers.
- The La Salle leaders in rebounding and assists are Christian Ray with 6.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 5.1 points and 1.8 assists per game) and Anwar Gill with 4.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 5.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per game).
- Josh Nickelberry is consistent from three-point range and leads the Explorers with 2.3 made threes per game.
- Gill (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for La Salle while Moore (2.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Saint Joseph's (PA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Temple
W 68-49
Home
12/18/2021
Bradley
L 77-73
Away
12/30/2021
Richmond
W 83-56
Away
1/5/2022
Davidson
L 88-73
Home
1/12/2022
Rhode Island
L 75-64
Away
1/17/2022
La Salle
-
Home
1/19/2022
George Washington
-
Home
1/22/2022
VCU
-
Away
1/26/2022
Duquesne
-
Home
1/29/2022
Saint Bonaventure
-
Away
2/5/2022
Fordham
-
Home
La Salle Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Pennsylvania
W 76-74
Home
12/18/2021
Bucknell
L 82-70
Away
12/30/2021
Fordham
L 69-61
Home
1/8/2022
VCU
L 85-66
Home
1/11/2022
Saint Bonaventure
L 80-76
Home
1/17/2022
Saint Joseph's (PA)
-
Away
1/19/2022
Rhode Island
-
Away
1/22/2022
Richmond
-
Home
1/26/2022
UMass
-
Home
1/29/2022
Davidson
-
Away
2/2/2022
George Washington
-
Away