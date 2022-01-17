Skip to main content

How to Watch Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. La Salle: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 3, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Saint Joseph's Hawks guard Dahmir Bishop (0) shoots the ball as La Salle Explorers forward Clifton Moore (21) defends in the second half in the first round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 3, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Saint Joseph's Hawks guard Dahmir Bishop (0) shoots the ball as La Salle Explorers forward Clifton Moore (21) defends in the second half in the first round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The La Salle Explorers (5-8, 0-3 A-10) hope to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (7-7, 1-2 A-10) at 4:00 PM ET on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena.

How to Watch Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. La Salle

  • Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. La Salle

  • The Hawks record just 1.4 fewer points per game (71.5) than the Explorers allow (72.9).
  • The Explorers score an average of 69.8 points per game, only 0.9 fewer points than the 70.7 the Hawks allow.
  • The Hawks are shooting 43.2% from the field this season, the same percentage the Explorers allow to opponents.
  • The Explorers have shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points below the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch

  • The Hawks leader in points and assists is Jordan Hall, who scores 16.4 points per game to go with 6.5 assists.
  • Ejike Obinna leads Saint Joseph's (PA) in rebounding, pulling down 7.4 boards per game while also scoring 13 points a contest.
  • Taylor Funk leads the Hawks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Hall and Dahmir Bishop lead Saint Joseph's (PA) on the defensive end, with Hall leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Bishop in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

La Salle Players to Watch

  • Clifton Moore scores 11.6 points per game to be the top scorer for the Explorers.
  • The La Salle leaders in rebounding and assists are Christian Ray with 6.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 5.1 points and 1.8 assists per game) and Anwar Gill with 4.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 5.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per game).
  • Josh Nickelberry is consistent from three-point range and leads the Explorers with 2.3 made threes per game.
  • Gill (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for La Salle while Moore (2.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

Temple

W 68-49

Home

12/18/2021

Bradley

L 77-73

Away

12/30/2021

Richmond

W 83-56

Away

1/5/2022

Davidson

L 88-73

Home

1/12/2022

Rhode Island

L 75-64

Away

1/17/2022

La Salle

-

Home

1/19/2022

George Washington

-

Home

1/22/2022

VCU

-

Away

1/26/2022

Duquesne

-

Home

1/29/2022

Saint Bonaventure

-

Away

2/5/2022

Fordham

-

Home

La Salle Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

Pennsylvania

W 76-74

Home

12/18/2021

Bucknell

L 82-70

Away

12/30/2021

Fordham

L 69-61

Home

1/8/2022

VCU

L 85-66

Home

1/11/2022

Saint Bonaventure

L 80-76

Home

1/17/2022

Saint Joseph's (PA)

-

Away

1/19/2022

Rhode Island

-

Away

1/22/2022

Richmond

-

Home

1/26/2022

UMass

-

Home

1/29/2022

Davidson

-

Away

2/2/2022

George Washington

-

Away

How To Watch

January
17
2022

La Salle at Saint Joseph's

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 28, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates with center Logan Couture (39) after strong a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Sharks

1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe (9) celebrates scoring a goal during the first period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates his game-winning goal with defenseman Brent Burns (88) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the overtime period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

1 minute ago
Basketball Fans 3
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Kings vs. Warriors

1 minute ago
Mar 3, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Saint Joseph's Hawks guard Dahmir Bishop (0) shoots the ball as La Salle Explorers forward Clifton Moore (21) defends in the second half in the first round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch La Salle at Saint Joseph's in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Nov 14, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Drexel Dragons guard Camren Wynter (11) drives to the basket against the defense of Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Drexel at Hofstra in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
hockey fans
Hockey

How to Watch BioSteel All-American Game

1 minute ago
Jan 6, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) looks to shoot against Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) and guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Utah at Arizona State in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 2, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears guard Jalen Celestine (32) drives to the basket past Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Arizona State vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy