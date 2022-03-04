Skip to main content

How to Watch Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Rhode Island: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles guard Cyrus Largie (4) drives the ball against Rhode Island Rams center Makhel Mitchell (22) during the second half of the NCAA men s basketball game between the Rhode Island Rams and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Fla. FGCU defeated Rhode Island 67-66. Rhode Island at Florida Gulf Coast men's basketball

The Rhode Island Rams (14-14, 5-11 A-10) will visit the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (10-18, 4-13 A-10) after losing five road games in a row. The matchup tips at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

How to Watch Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Rhode Island

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • TV: USA Network
  • Arena: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Rhode Island

  • The Hawks put up 67.9 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 64.4 the Rams give up.
  • The Rams score an average of 67.3 points per game, just 2.3 fewer points than the 69.6 the Hawks allow.
  • The Hawks are shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 38.7% the Rams allow to opponents.
  • The Rams are shooting 46.0% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 43.1% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch

  • Jordan Hall leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 14.2 points and distributing 5.9 assists.
  • Ejike Obinna leads Saint Joseph's (PA) in rebounding, grabbing 7.6 boards per game while also scoring 12.2 points a contest.
  • Taylor Funk makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
  • Hall and Obinna lead Saint Joseph's (PA) on the defensive end, with Hall leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Obinna in blocks averaging 0.4 per contest.

Rhode Island Players to Watch

  • Makhel Mitchell puts up 10.8 points per game and is the top scorer for the Rams.
  • Makhi Mitchell puts up a stat line of 7.6 rebounds, 10.1 points and 1.7 assists per game for Rhode Island to take the top rebound spot on the team. Jeremy Sheppard has the top spot for assists with 3.0 per game, adding 10.7 points and 3.0 rebounds per matchup.
  • Sheppard is consistent from three-point range and leads the Rams with 1.7 made threes per game.
  • Sheppard (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Rhode Island while Makhel Mitchell (2.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/16/2022

George Mason

L 75-70

Home

2/19/2022

Dayton

L 74-62

Home

2/22/2022

Saint Louis

L 72-61

Away

2/26/2022

Saint Bonaventure

L 54-52

Home

3/2/2022

La Salle

L 49-48

Away

3/5/2022

Rhode Island

-

Home

Rhode Island Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/14/2022

Dayton

L 63-57

Home

2/19/2022

George Washington

L 72-61

Away

2/22/2022

Saint Bonaventure

L 73-55

Away

2/26/2022

Duquesne

W 70-54

Home

3/2/2022

Saint Louis

L 80-74

Home

3/5/2022

Saint Joseph's (PA)

-

Away

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Rhode Island at Saint Joseph's

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
