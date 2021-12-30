Publish date:
How to Watch Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Richmond Spiders (9-4, 0-0 A-10) will attempt to build on a three-game home win streak when they square off against the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (6-5, 0-0 A-10) on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Robins Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Richmond vs. Saint Joseph's (PA)
- Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Robins Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Richmond
-11.5
145.5 points
Key Stats for Richmond vs. Saint Joseph's (PA)
- The Spiders average 75.1 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 70.1 the Hawks give up.
- The Hawks' 71.0 points per game are just 1.6 more points than the 69.4 the Spiders give up.
- The Spiders are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Hawks allow to opponents.
Richmond Players to Watch
- Tyler Burton is tops on his squad in both points (18.8) and rebounds (7.0) per contest, and also posts 0.8 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Jacob Gilyard posts a team-high 6.4 assists per contest. He is also putting up 10.4 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 34.7% from the floor and 33.0% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Grant Golden is posting 16.2 points, 3.5 assists and 6.0 rebounds per contest.
- Nathan Cayo is averaging 8.0 points, 2.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.
- Nick Sherod averages 7.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game, shooting 30.9% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch
- Taylor Funk is the Hawks' top rebounder (7.1 per game), and he contributes 14.2 points and 1.6 assists.
- Ejike Obinna gets the Hawks 13.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Charlie Brown is putting up 7.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making 36.5% of his shots from the floor.
- The Hawks receive 8.7 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Erik Reynolds II.
How To Watch
