How to Watch Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Saint Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (9-10, 3-5 A-10) hope to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-5, 3-2 A-10) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Arena: Reilly Center
Key Stats for Saint Bonaventure vs. Saint Joseph's (PA)
- The Bonnies average 70.0 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 70.2 the Hawks allow.
- The Hawks' 70.2 points per game are only 2.6 more points than the 67.6 the Bonnies allow.
- This season, the Bonnies have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Hawks' opponents have hit.
- The Hawks' 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.0 percentage point higher than the Bonnies have given up to their opponents (42.1%).
Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch
- Jaren Holmes leads his squad in both points (15.2) and assists (4.0) per game, and also puts up 5.9 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Osun Osunniyi leads his squad in rebounds per game (7.7), and also puts up 10.8 points and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.4 steals and 3.1 blocked shots.
- Jalen Adaway averages 13.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 48.6% from the floor and 44.4% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Kyle Lofton puts up a team-high 4.7 assists per game. He is also putting up 12.1 points and 2.8 rebounds, shooting 38.2% from the field and 30.9% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Dominick Welch is putting up 10.4 points, 1.8 assists and 5.8 rebounds per contest.
Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch
- Taylor Funk leads the Hawks in rebounding (7.2 per game), and posts 14.7 points and 1.7 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Ejike Obinna is posting a team-high 7.2 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 12.5 points and 0.5 assists, making 59.3% of his shots from the field.
- The Hawks get 7.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Charlie Brown.
- Erik Reynolds II is posting 9.9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, making 40.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.
