How to Watch Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Saint Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (18-7, 10-4 A-10) will look to continue a six-game winning streak when they visit the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (10-16, 4-11 A-10) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
Key Stats for Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Saint Bonaventure
- The Bonnies put up just 1.0 more point per game (72.0) than the Hawks give up (71.0).
- The Hawks put up only 2.3 more points per game (69.3) than the Bonnies give up (67.0).
- This season, the Bonnies have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Hawks' opponents have knocked down.
Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch
- Jalen Adaway leads the Bonnies in scoring, tallying 16.0 points per game to go with 6.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
- Saint Bonaventure's leading rebounder is Osun Osunniyi averaging 7.6 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lofton and his 6.0 assists per game.
- Dominick Welch leads the Bonnies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Lofton is Saint Bonaventure's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Osunniyi leads them in blocks with 2.8 per contest.
Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch
- Jordan Hall's points (14.2 per game) and assists (6.0 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Hawks' leaderboards.
- Ejike Obinna is at the top of the Saint Joseph's (PA) rebounding leaderboard with 7.2 rebounds per game. He also notches 12.5 points and tacks on 0.6 assists per game.
- Taylor Funk knocks down 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.
- Saint Joseph's (PA)'s leader in steals is Hall (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Obinna (0.5 per game).
Saint Bonaventure Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/11/2022
Saint Louis
W 68-61
Away
2/14/2022
Saint Louis
W 83-79
Home
2/16/2022
UMass
W 83-71
Home
2/19/2022
Duquesne
W 81-55
Home
2/22/2022
Rhode Island
W 73-55
Home
2/26/2022
Saint Joseph's (PA)
-
Away
3/1/2022
VCU
-
Away
3/4/2022
Richmond
-
Home
Saint Joseph's (PA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/9/2022
Davidson
L 73-67
Away
2/12/2022
UMass
L 69-67
Away
2/16/2022
George Mason
L 75-70
Home
2/19/2022
Dayton
L 74-62
Home
2/22/2022
Saint Louis
L 72-61
Away
2/26/2022
Saint Bonaventure
-
Home
3/2/2022
La Salle
-
Away
3/5/2022
Rhode Island
-
Home
