How to Watch Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Saint Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jaren Holmes (5) drives to the basket as Saint Louis Billikens guard Javonte Perkins (3) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (18-7, 10-4 A-10) will look to continue a six-game winning streak when they visit the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (10-16, 4-11 A-10) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Saint Bonaventure

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
Key Stats for Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Saint Bonaventure

  • The Bonnies put up just 1.0 more point per game (72.0) than the Hawks give up (71.0).
  • The Hawks put up only 2.3 more points per game (69.3) than the Bonnies give up (67.0).
  • This season, the Bonnies have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Hawks' opponents have knocked down.

Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

  • Jalen Adaway leads the Bonnies in scoring, tallying 16.0 points per game to go with 6.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
  • Saint Bonaventure's leading rebounder is Osun Osunniyi averaging 7.6 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lofton and his 6.0 assists per game.
  • Dominick Welch leads the Bonnies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Lofton is Saint Bonaventure's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Osunniyi leads them in blocks with 2.8 per contest.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch

  • Jordan Hall's points (14.2 per game) and assists (6.0 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Hawks' leaderboards.
  • Ejike Obinna is at the top of the Saint Joseph's (PA) rebounding leaderboard with 7.2 rebounds per game. He also notches 12.5 points and tacks on 0.6 assists per game.
  • Taylor Funk knocks down 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.
  • Saint Joseph's (PA)'s leader in steals is Hall (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Obinna (0.5 per game).

Saint Bonaventure Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/11/2022

Saint Louis

W 68-61

Away

2/14/2022

Saint Louis

W 83-79

Home

2/16/2022

UMass

W 83-71

Home

2/19/2022

Duquesne

W 81-55

Home

2/22/2022

Rhode Island

W 73-55

Home

2/26/2022

Saint Joseph's (PA)

-

Away

3/1/2022

VCU

-

Away

3/4/2022

Richmond

-

Home

Saint Joseph's (PA) Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/9/2022

Davidson

L 73-67

Away

2/12/2022

UMass

L 69-67

Away

2/16/2022

George Mason

L 75-70

Home

2/19/2022

Dayton

L 74-62

Home

2/22/2022

Saint Louis

L 72-61

Away

2/26/2022

Saint Bonaventure

-

Home

3/2/2022

La Salle

-

Away

3/5/2022

Rhode Island

-

Home

How To Watch

February
26
2022

St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph's

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
