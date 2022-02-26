Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jaren Holmes (5) drives to the basket as Saint Louis Billikens guard Javonte Perkins (3) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (18-7, 10-4 A-10) will look to continue a six-game winning streak when they visit the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (10-16, 4-11 A-10) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Saint Bonaventure

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena

Key Stats for Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Saint Bonaventure

The Bonnies put up just 1.0 more point per game (72.0) than the Hawks give up (71.0).

The Hawks put up only 2.3 more points per game (69.3) than the Bonnies give up (67.0).

This season, the Bonnies have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Hawks' opponents have knocked down.

Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

Jalen Adaway leads the Bonnies in scoring, tallying 16.0 points per game to go with 6.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

Saint Bonaventure's leading rebounder is Osun Osunniyi averaging 7.6 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lofton and his 6.0 assists per game.

Dominick Welch leads the Bonnies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Lofton is Saint Bonaventure's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Osunniyi leads them in blocks with 2.8 per contest.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch

Jordan Hall's points (14.2 per game) and assists (6.0 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Hawks' leaderboards.

Ejike Obinna is at the top of the Saint Joseph's (PA) rebounding leaderboard with 7.2 rebounds per game. He also notches 12.5 points and tacks on 0.6 assists per game.

Taylor Funk knocks down 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.

Saint Joseph's (PA)'s leader in steals is Hall (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Obinna (0.5 per game).

Saint Bonaventure Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/11/2022 Saint Louis W 68-61 Away 2/14/2022 Saint Louis W 83-79 Home 2/16/2022 UMass W 83-71 Home 2/19/2022 Duquesne W 81-55 Home 2/22/2022 Rhode Island W 73-55 Home 2/26/2022 Saint Joseph's (PA) - Away 3/1/2022 VCU - Away 3/4/2022 Richmond - Home

Saint Joseph's (PA) Schedule