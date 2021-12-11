How to Watch Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Temple: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Temple Owls (6-3) will look to build on a five-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (5-4) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. The contest airs at 1:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
Key Stats for Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Temple
- The Hawks put up 71.1 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 67.9 the Owls allow.
- The Owls' 69.9 points per game are only 1.8 fewer points than the 71.7 the Hawks give up to opponents.
- The Hawks are shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 41.0% the Owls allow to opponents.
- The Owls' 42.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Hawks have given up to their opponents.
Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch
- The Hawks leader in points and assists is Jordan Hall, who puts up 16.3 points per game to go with 5.9 assists.
- Ejike Obinna is Saint Joseph's (PA)'s best rebounder, grabbing an average of 7.0 boards in each contest while scoring 13.2 points per game.
- Taylor Funk makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest.
- Hall and Dahmir Bishop lead Saint Joseph's (PA) on the defensive end, with Hall leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Bishop in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.
Temple Players to Watch
- Khalif Battle racks up 18.8 points per game and is the top scorer for the Owls.
- The Temple leaders in rebounding and assists are Nick Jourdain with 5.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 3.0 points and 0.9 assists per game) and Jeremiah Williams with 4.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 8.9 points and 3.7 rebounds per game).
- Battle averages 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Owls.
- Temple's leader in steals is Damian Dunn with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jourdain with 1.8 per game.
Saint Joseph's (PA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/25/2021
USC
L 70-55
Home
11/26/2021
Georgetown
W 77-74
Away
12/1/2021
Binghamton
W 79-57
Home
12/4/2021
Villanova
L 81-52
Away
12/8/2021
Pennsylvania
W 78-71
Home
12/11/2021
Temple
-
Home
12/18/2021
Bradley
-
Away
12/22/2021
Holy Cross
-
Home
12/30/2021
Richmond
-
Away
1/2/2022
George Washington
-
Home
1/5/2022
Davidson
-
Home
Temple Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Elon
W 75-58
Away
11/27/2021
Delaware
W 75-74
Home
12/1/2021
La Salle
W 73-57
Home
12/4/2021
Pennsylvania
W 81-72
Home
12/7/2021
Vanderbilt
W 72-68
Away
12/11/2021
Saint Joseph's (PA)
-
Away
12/15/2021
UCF
-
Home
12/18/2021
Drexel
-
Home
12/22/2021
Delaware State
-
Home
12/29/2021
Villanova
-
Away
1/2/2022
Houston
-
Home