    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Temple: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 22, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Tramon Mark (12) dribbles the ball as Temple Owls guard Damian Dunn (1) defends during the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

    The Temple Owls (6-3) will look to build on a five-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (5-4) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. The contest airs at 1:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Temple

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Temple

    • The Hawks put up 71.1 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 67.9 the Owls allow.
    • The Owls' 69.9 points per game are only 1.8 fewer points than the 71.7 the Hawks give up to opponents.
    • The Hawks are shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 41.0% the Owls allow to opponents.
    • The Owls' 42.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Hawks have given up to their opponents.

    Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch

    • The Hawks leader in points and assists is Jordan Hall, who puts up 16.3 points per game to go with 5.9 assists.
    • Ejike Obinna is Saint Joseph's (PA)'s best rebounder, grabbing an average of 7.0 boards in each contest while scoring 13.2 points per game.
    • Taylor Funk makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest.
    • Hall and Dahmir Bishop lead Saint Joseph's (PA) on the defensive end, with Hall leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Bishop in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

    Temple Players to Watch

    • Khalif Battle racks up 18.8 points per game and is the top scorer for the Owls.
    • The Temple leaders in rebounding and assists are Nick Jourdain with 5.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 3.0 points and 0.9 assists per game) and Jeremiah Williams with 4.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 8.9 points and 3.7 rebounds per game).
    • Battle averages 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Owls.
    • Temple's leader in steals is Damian Dunn with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jourdain with 1.8 per game.

    Saint Joseph's (PA) Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/25/2021

    USC

    L 70-55

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Georgetown

    W 77-74

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Binghamton

    W 79-57

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Villanova

    L 81-52

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Pennsylvania

    W 78-71

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Temple

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Bradley

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Holy Cross

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Richmond

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    George Washington

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Davidson

    -

    Home

    Temple Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Elon

    W 75-58

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Delaware

    W 75-74

    Home

    12/1/2021

    La Salle

    W 73-57

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Pennsylvania

    W 81-72

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Vanderbilt

    W 72-68

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Saint Joseph's (PA)

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    UCF

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Drexel

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Delaware State

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Villanova

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Houston

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Temple at Saint Joseph's

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

