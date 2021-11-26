USC vs. Saint Joseph's (PA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch USC vs. Saint Joseph's (PA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 24 USC Trojans (4-0) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (2-2) on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Galen Center. The game airs at 9:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. USC
- Game Day: Thursday, November 25, 2021
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Galen Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
USC
-17.5
150.5 points
Key Stats for Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. USC
- Last year, the 74.9 points per game the Trojans recorded were 7.7 fewer points than the Hawks allowed (82.6).
- The Hawks scored an average of 72.2 points per game last year, 7.1 more points than the 65.1 the Trojans gave up to opponents.
- Last season, the Trojans had a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.1% higher than the 47.1% of shots the Hawks' opponents made.
- The Hawks' 40.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.9 percentage points higher than the Trojans gave up to their opponents (39%).
USC Players to Watch
- Evan Mobley was tops on his team in both points (16.4) and rebounds (8.7) per contest last year, and also put up 2.4 assists. At the other end, he put up 0.8 steals and 2.8 blocked shots (ninth in college basketball).
- Isaiah Mobley averaged 9.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game last season, shooting 47.2% from the floor.
- Tahj Eaddy was tops on the Trojans at 2.8 assists per contest last season, while also putting up 2.9 rebounds and 13.6 points.
- Drew Peterson averaged 9.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game last year, shooting 42.4% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Isaiah White put up 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he posted 1.0 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch
- Jordan Hall grabbed 5.9 boards and administered 5.7 assists per game to go with a 10.6 PPG scoring average last season.
- Taylor Funk averaged 17.4 points per game to go with 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
- Funk knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest a season ago.
- Hall and Funk were defensive standouts last season, with Hall averaging 1.3 steals per game and Funk collecting 0.8 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
November
25
2021
Wooden Legacy: USC at Saint Joseph's
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)