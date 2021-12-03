Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    How to Watch Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 21, 2021; Uncasville, CT, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) dribbles the ball against Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) defending during the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

    The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (4-3) play the No. 6 Villanova Wildcats (5-2) at The William B. Finneran Pavilion on Saturday, December 4, 2021. The game starts at 12:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Villanova vs. Saint Joseph's (PA)

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
    Key Stats for Villanova vs. Saint Joseph's (PA)

    • The 79.4 points per game the Wildcats score are 9.0 more points than the Hawks give up (70.4).
    • The Hawks' 72.9 points per game are 8.2 more points than the 64.7 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
    • The Wildcats make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).

    Villanova Players to Watch

    • Justin Moore averages 15.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Brandon Slater averages 14.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 63.6% from the field and 48.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Jermaine Samuels puts up a team-best 6.1 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 12.1 points and 1.1 assists, shooting 50.8% from the floor and 38.5% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Eric Dixon puts up 7.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

    Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch

    • Jordan Hall leads the Hawks in rebounding (7.4 per game) and assists (5.9), and posts 13.1 points. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Taylor Funk paces the Hawks in scoring (17.4 points per game), and puts up 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Ejike Obinna is posting 12.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, making 61.4% of his shots from the floor.
    • Charlie Brown is posting 7.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 37.5% of his shots from the floor and 24.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 triples per game.
    • Erik Reynolds II is putting up 8.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, making 39.6% of his shots from the floor.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Saint Joseph's at Villanova

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
