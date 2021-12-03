Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Nov 21, 2021; Uncasville, CT, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) dribbles the ball against Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) defending during the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (4-3) play the No. 6 Villanova Wildcats (5-2) at The William B. Finneran Pavilion on Saturday, December 4, 2021. The game starts at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Villanova vs. Saint Joseph's (PA)

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Key Stats for Villanova vs. Saint Joseph's (PA)

The 79.4 points per game the Wildcats score are 9.0 more points than the Hawks give up (70.4).

The Hawks' 72.9 points per game are 8.2 more points than the 64.7 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

The Wildcats make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).

Villanova Players to Watch

Justin Moore averages 15.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Brandon Slater averages 14.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 63.6% from the field and 48.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Jermaine Samuels puts up a team-best 6.1 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 12.1 points and 1.1 assists, shooting 50.8% from the floor and 38.5% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Eric Dixon puts up 7.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch