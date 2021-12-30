Richmond goes for its seventh straight win on Thursday night when it hosts Saint Joseph's in college basketball.

Richmond has been red hot since starting the season just 3-4. The Spiders have rolled off six straight wins including an upset of NC State on Dec. 17.

How to Watch Saint Joseph's at Richmond in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 30, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Richmond had come close to pulling off upsets earlier in the year as it had lost to Maryland by just three points and Mississippi State in overtime but finally got it done against the Wolfpack.

It has been a great stretch for the Spiders as they look to continue to stay hot as they wrap up non-conference play against a Saint Joseph's team that is just 6-5 on the season.

The Hawks lost their last game to Bradley 77-73. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak and was just their second loss over their last six.

They have been playing better basketball since starting the season just 2-3 but will have their hands full with a very good Richmond team on Thursday.

Both of these schools are looking to finish off their non-conference schedule with a big win, which should make this a great game.

