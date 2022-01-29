Two Atlantic 10 teams face off as the 11-5 Bonnies welcome in the 9-10 Hawks of St. Jospeh's on Saturday.

St. Joseph's is just under .500 with an overall record of 9-10. It is 3-5 in the Atlantic 10 conference. It is 2-4 in their last six games with wins only over Duquesne and George Washington.

Jordan Hall and Ejike Obinna lead the Hawks out onto the court. Hall averages a team high 15.1 points and 6.6 assists per game to go along with 6.7 rebounds per game. Obinna adds in 12.5 points per game and a team-leading 7.3 rebounds per game.

St. Bonaventure is 11-5 overall and 3-2 in their conference. They are 3-2 in their last five games (all in conference) with wins against La Salle, VCU, and Duquesne. Their two losses came against Dayton and George Mason.

The Bonnies are led by Jaren Holmes, Kyle Lofton, and Osun Osunniyi. This three-headed monster can attack at will. Holmes leads the team in scoring with 15.3 points per game, Lofton leads in assists with 5.5 per game, and Osunniyi leads in rebounds with 7.7 per game.

St. Bonaventure has the talent, it's all about if it has the drive to win this game. After losing to George Mason, they need a bounce back win. St. Joseph's is trying to spoil that bounce back.

