Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Saint Joseph's at Bradley in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Saint Joseph's goes for its third straight win in college basketball on Saturday when it travels to Bradley to take on the Braves.
    Author:

    Saint Joseph's has gotten hot since opening the season just 2-3. The Hawks have won four of their last five games, including big wins against Georgetown and Temple.

    How to Watch Saint Joseph's at Bradley in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Chicago

    Live stream the Saint Joseph's at Bradley game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Hawks are now 6-4 on the year and looking to wrap up their non-conference schedule with a couple of more wins before they open up play in the Atlantic 10.

    Saturday, they go for their third win in a row when they travel on the road to take on a Bradley team that is just 4-6 on the year.

    The Braves had their three-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday when Toledo snuck by them 67-65. 

    Bradley had been playing much better after starting the year 1-5. It was a tough loss for the Braves, but one they hope they can bounce back from when they host a streaking Saint Joseph's team on Saturday.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Saint Joseph's at Bradley

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Boxing
    Boxing

    How to Watch Probellum Boxing

    3 minutes ago
    seton hall basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Iona vs. Seton Hall

    3 minutes ago
    depaul basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch DePaul at Northwestern

    3 minutes ago
    saint josephs
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Saint Joseph's at Bradley

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) shoots during the second half against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UCLA vs North Carolina

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) shoots during the second half against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    North Carolina vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) shoots during the second half against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UCLA vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Mar 29, 2019; Albany , NY, USA; General view of a NCAA logo prior to an Albany regional semifinal game of the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament between the UCLA Bruins and the UConn Huskies at the Times Union Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Bradley: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Mar 13, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers guard Dayvion McKnight (20) shoots against North Texas Mean Green guard Javion Hamlet (3) during the first half at Ford Center at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Louisville vs. Western Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy