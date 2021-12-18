How to Watch Saint Joseph's at Bradley in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saint Joseph's has gotten hot since opening the season just 2-3. The Hawks have won four of their last five games, including big wins against Georgetown and Temple.
How to Watch Saint Joseph's at Bradley in College Basketball Today:
Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021
Game Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Live stream the Saint Joseph's at Bradley game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
The Hawks are now 6-4 on the year and looking to wrap up their non-conference schedule with a couple of more wins before they open up play in the Atlantic 10.
Saturday, they go for their third win in a row when they travel on the road to take on a Bradley team that is just 4-6 on the year.
The Braves had their three-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday when Toledo snuck by them 67-65.
Bradley had been playing much better after starting the year 1-5. It was a tough loss for the Braves, but one they hope they can bounce back from when they host a streaking Saint Joseph's team on Saturday.
Regional restrictions may apply.