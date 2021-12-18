Saint Joseph's goes for its third straight win in college basketball on Saturday when it travels to Bradley to take on the Braves.

Saint Joseph's has gotten hot since opening the season just 2-3. The Hawks have won four of their last five games, including big wins against Georgetown and Temple.

How to Watch Saint Joseph's at Bradley in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

The Hawks are now 6-4 on the year and looking to wrap up their non-conference schedule with a couple of more wins before they open up play in the Atlantic 10.

Saturday, they go for their third win in a row when they travel on the road to take on a Bradley team that is just 4-6 on the year.

The Braves had their three-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday when Toledo snuck by them 67-65.

Bradley had been playing much better after starting the year 1-5. It was a tough loss for the Braves, but one they hope they can bounce back from when they host a streaking Saint Joseph's team on Saturday.

