How to Watch Saint Louis at Richmond in Men's College Basketball

The No. 5 ranked team in the Atlantic-10, St. Louis, takes on the No. 6 Richmond on Friday night.

Saint Louis is the No. 5 team in the Atlantic-10 Conference. The Billikens are 19-9 overall this season and 10-5 against conference opponents. They went 1-2 last week after losing two on the road to St. Bonaventure and Davidson and beating LaSalle.

Their most recent game ended in a 72-61 win against St. John's at home on Tuesday. Now, they go back on the road. Gibson Jimerson has been the team's best player this season averaging 16.2 points per game.

How to Watch Saint Louis Billikens at Richmond Spiders Today:

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Richmond is one rank behind St. Louis in the conference. The Spiders are 18-10 overall this season and 9-6 inside of conference play.

The team is 5-2 this month. They lost one game last week on the road at VCU. They bounced back on the road against George Washington 84-71 on Tuesday of this week.

Tyler Burton leads the team in scoring and rebounding with 16.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game this season.

These two teams have seen each other once before this season. Saint Louis came away with the win at home by one point 68-67. Guard Yuri Collins had 24 points, eight assists, and six rebounds this game.

