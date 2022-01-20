How to Watch Saint Louis at UMass

Saint Louis goes for its second straight game on Thursday when it travels to UMass for this college basketball matchup.

Saint Louis heads to UMass on Thursday coming off a 63-45 win over Fordham. The win kept the Billikens from losing their second straight game after they lost a close 68-63 game to Dayton last Tuesday.

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

The win also improved their A-10 record to 2-1 and got them to 11-5 overall. They have played well all year, even in their losses. Four of their five losses have been by five or fewer points, including a near-upset of No. 2 Auburn where they lost by just four.

Thursday night, they hope they can get their second straight win against a UMass team that has lost four straight.

The Minutemen had three games canceled or postponed right before conference play started and it seems to have messed with them. They came out of that break and have lost their first four A-10 games.

UMass was 7-5 before missing those games, but now finds itself just 7-9 and searching for answers.

Thursday, it plays the first of two straight games against Saint Louis and hopes it can get them back in the win column.

