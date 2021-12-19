Skip to main content
    How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 25, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) celebrates with guard Lior Berman (24) against the Loyola Ramblers during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 13 Auburn Tigers (9-1) will attempt to build on a six-game winning streak when they visit the Saint Louis Billikens (8-3) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Chaifetz Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Auburn

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Chaifetz Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Saint Louis vs. Auburn

    • The Tigers put up 82.8 points per game, 15.3 more points than the 67.5 the Billikens give up.
    • The Billikens score an average of 83.2 points per game, 18.1 more points than the 65.1 the Tigers allow.
    • The Tigers make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Billikens have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
    • The Billikens have shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points higher than the 38.8% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

    Auburn Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Tigers is Jabari Smith, who averages 16.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.
    • Wendell Green Jr. is Auburn's best passer, dishing out 4.7 assists per game while scoring 11.3 PPG.
    • The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Smith, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
    • K.D. Johnson is Auburn's leader in steals, averaging 2.2 steals per game, while Walker Kessler leads them in blocks with 3.3 per contest.

    Saint Louis Players to Watch

    • Gibson Jimerson is at the top of the Billikens scoring leaderboard with 16.7 points per game. He also grabs 1.9 rebounds and averages 0.5 assists per game.
    • Francis Okoro has a stat line of 6.7 rebounds, 8.4 points and 0.4 assists per game for Saint Louis to take the top rebound spot on the team. Yuri Collins holds the top spot for assists with 7.9 per game, adding 9.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per matchup.
    • Jimerson averages 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Billikens.
    • Collins (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Saint Louis while Okoro (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Auburn Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Syracuse

    W 89-68

    Home

    12/1/2021

    UCF

    W 85-68

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Yale

    W 86-64

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Nebraska

    W 99-68

    Home

    12/14/2021

    North Alabama

    W 70-44

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Saint Louis

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Murray State

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    LSU

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    South Carolina

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Florida

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Alabama

    -

    Away

    Saint Louis Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    SFA

    W 79-68

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Boise State

    W 86-82

    Away

    12/4/2021

    UAB

    L 77-72

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Belmont

    L 64-59

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Boston College

    W 79-68

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Auburn

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Drake

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    UMass

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Richmond

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    La Salle

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Saint Bonaventure

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Auburn at Saint Louis

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

