Nov 25, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) celebrates with guard Lior Berman (24) against the Loyola Ramblers during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 Auburn Tigers (9-1) will attempt to build on a six-game winning streak when they visit the Saint Louis Billikens (8-3) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Chaifetz Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Auburn

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Chaifetz Arena

Chaifetz Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Saint Louis vs. Auburn

The Tigers put up 82.8 points per game, 15.3 more points than the 67.5 the Billikens give up.

The Billikens score an average of 83.2 points per game, 18.1 more points than the 65.1 the Tigers allow.

The Tigers make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Billikens have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

The Billikens have shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points higher than the 38.8% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

Auburn Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Tigers is Jabari Smith, who averages 16.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

Wendell Green Jr. is Auburn's best passer, dishing out 4.7 assists per game while scoring 11.3 PPG.

The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Smith, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.

K.D. Johnson is Auburn's leader in steals, averaging 2.2 steals per game, while Walker Kessler leads them in blocks with 3.3 per contest.

Saint Louis Players to Watch

Gibson Jimerson is at the top of the Billikens scoring leaderboard with 16.7 points per game. He also grabs 1.9 rebounds and averages 0.5 assists per game.

Francis Okoro has a stat line of 6.7 rebounds, 8.4 points and 0.4 assists per game for Saint Louis to take the top rebound spot on the team. Yuri Collins holds the top spot for assists with 7.9 per game, adding 9.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per matchup.

Jimerson averages 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Billikens.

Collins (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Saint Louis while Okoro (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Auburn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/26/2021 Syracuse W 89-68 Home 12/1/2021 UCF W 85-68 Home 12/4/2021 Yale W 86-64 Home 12/11/2021 Nebraska W 99-68 Home 12/14/2021 North Alabama W 70-44 Home 12/18/2021 Saint Louis - Away 12/22/2021 Murray State - Home 12/29/2021 LSU - Home 1/4/2022 South Carolina - Away 1/8/2022 Florida - Home 1/11/2022 Alabama - Away

Saint Louis Schedule