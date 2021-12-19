How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 13 Auburn Tigers (9-1) will attempt to build on a six-game winning streak when they visit the Saint Louis Billikens (8-3) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Chaifetz Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Chaifetz Arena
Key Stats for Saint Louis vs. Auburn
- The Tigers put up 82.8 points per game, 15.3 more points than the 67.5 the Billikens give up.
- The Billikens score an average of 83.2 points per game, 18.1 more points than the 65.1 the Tigers allow.
- The Tigers make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Billikens have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
- The Billikens have shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points higher than the 38.8% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
Auburn Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Tigers is Jabari Smith, who averages 16.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.
- Wendell Green Jr. is Auburn's best passer, dishing out 4.7 assists per game while scoring 11.3 PPG.
- The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Smith, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
- K.D. Johnson is Auburn's leader in steals, averaging 2.2 steals per game, while Walker Kessler leads them in blocks with 3.3 per contest.
Saint Louis Players to Watch
- Gibson Jimerson is at the top of the Billikens scoring leaderboard with 16.7 points per game. He also grabs 1.9 rebounds and averages 0.5 assists per game.
- Francis Okoro has a stat line of 6.7 rebounds, 8.4 points and 0.4 assists per game for Saint Louis to take the top rebound spot on the team. Yuri Collins holds the top spot for assists with 7.9 per game, adding 9.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per matchup.
- Jimerson averages 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Billikens.
- Collins (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Saint Louis while Okoro (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Auburn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Syracuse
W 89-68
Home
12/1/2021
UCF
W 85-68
Home
12/4/2021
Yale
W 86-64
Home
12/11/2021
Nebraska
W 99-68
Home
12/14/2021
North Alabama
W 70-44
Home
12/18/2021
Saint Louis
-
Away
12/22/2021
Murray State
-
Home
12/29/2021
LSU
-
Home
1/4/2022
South Carolina
-
Away
1/8/2022
Florida
-
Home
1/11/2022
Alabama
-
Away
Saint Louis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
SFA
W 79-68
Home
11/30/2021
Boise State
W 86-82
Away
12/4/2021
UAB
L 77-72
Home
12/7/2021
Belmont
L 64-59
Home
12/11/2021
Boston College
W 79-68
Home
12/18/2021
Auburn
-
Home
12/22/2021
Drake
-
Home
12/30/2021
UMass
-
Away
1/2/2022
Richmond
-
Home
1/5/2022
La Salle
-
Home
1/8/2022
Saint Bonaventure
-
Away