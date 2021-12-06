Skip to main content
    December 6, 2021
    How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Belmont: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Saint Louis Billikens (7-2) go up against the Belmont Bruins (6-3) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Belmont

    • Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Chaifetz Arena
    Key Stats for Saint Louis vs. Belmont

    • The Billikens score 14.4 more points per game (86.3) than the Bruins allow (71.9).
    • The Bruins put up an average of 78.6 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 67.8 the Billikens give up.
    • The Billikens are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Bruins allow to opponents.
    • The Bruins are shooting 47.0% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 42.2% the Billikens' opponents have shot this season.

    Saint Louis Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Billikens this season is Gibson Jimerson, who averages 16.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game.
    • Francis Okoro is Saint Louis' leading rebounder, grabbing 7.3 per game, while Yuri Collins is its best passer, averaging 6.9 assists in each contest.
    • Jimerson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Billikens, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.
    • Collins and Okoro lead Saint Louis on the defensive end, with Collins leading the team in steals averaging 2.2 per game and Okoro in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

    Belmont Players to Watch

    • The Bruins' leader in scoring and rebounding is Nick Muszynski with 18.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.
    • Belmont's assist leader is Grayson Murphy with 5.0 per game. He also records 8.1 points per game and adds 5.8 rebounds per game.
    • Ben Sheppard is dependable from three-point range and leads the Bruins with 2.3 made threes per game.
    • Murphy (2.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Belmont while Muszynski (2.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Saint Louis Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Mercer

    W 75-58

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Illinois State

    W 82-76

    Home

    11/24/2021

    SFA

    W 79-68

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Boise State

    W 86-82

    Away

    12/4/2021

    UAB

    L 77-72

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Belmont

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Boston College

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Auburn

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Drake

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    UMass

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Richmond

    -

    Home

    Belmont Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/25/2021

    Drake

    W 74-69

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Iona

    W 72-65

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Dayton

    L 63-61

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Lipscomb

    W 94-65

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Samford

    W 85-73

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Saint Louis

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Chattanooga

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    SIU-Edwardsville

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Eastern Illinois

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Southeast Missouri State

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    UT Martin

    -

    Away

