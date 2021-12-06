Publish date:
How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Belmont: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint Louis Billikens (7-2) go up against the Belmont Bruins (6-3) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.
Key Stats for Saint Louis vs. Belmont
- The Billikens score 14.4 more points per game (86.3) than the Bruins allow (71.9).
- The Bruins put up an average of 78.6 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 67.8 the Billikens give up.
- The Billikens are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Bruins allow to opponents.
- The Bruins are shooting 47.0% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 42.2% the Billikens' opponents have shot this season.
Saint Louis Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Billikens this season is Gibson Jimerson, who averages 16.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game.
- Francis Okoro is Saint Louis' leading rebounder, grabbing 7.3 per game, while Yuri Collins is its best passer, averaging 6.9 assists in each contest.
- Jimerson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Billikens, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.
- Collins and Okoro lead Saint Louis on the defensive end, with Collins leading the team in steals averaging 2.2 per game and Okoro in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.
Belmont Players to Watch
- The Bruins' leader in scoring and rebounding is Nick Muszynski with 18.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.
- Belmont's assist leader is Grayson Murphy with 5.0 per game. He also records 8.1 points per game and adds 5.8 rebounds per game.
- Ben Sheppard is dependable from three-point range and leads the Bruins with 2.3 made threes per game.
- Murphy (2.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Belmont while Muszynski (2.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Saint Louis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
Mercer
W 75-58
Home
11/23/2021
Illinois State
W 82-76
Home
11/24/2021
SFA
W 79-68
Home
11/30/2021
Boise State
W 86-82
Away
12/4/2021
UAB
L 77-72
Home
12/7/2021
Belmont
-
Home
12/11/2021
Boston College
-
Home
12/18/2021
Auburn
-
Home
12/22/2021
Drake
-
Home
12/30/2021
UMass
-
Away
1/2/2022
Richmond
-
Home
Belmont Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/25/2021
Drake
W 74-69
Away
11/26/2021
Iona
W 72-65
Home
11/28/2021
Dayton
L 63-61
Home
12/2/2021
Lipscomb
W 94-65
Home
12/5/2021
Samford
W 85-73
Away
12/7/2021
Saint Louis
-
Away
12/15/2021
Chattanooga
-
Home
12/30/2021
SIU-Edwardsville
-
Away
1/1/2022
Eastern Illinois
-
Away
1/6/2022
Southeast Missouri State
-
Home
1/8/2022
UT Martin
-
Away
