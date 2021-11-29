Saint Louis vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Saint Louis Billikens (6-1) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Boise State Broncos (3-3) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at ExtraMile Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Boise State vs. Saint Louis

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: fubo Sports Network
    • Arena: ExtraMile Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Boise State vs. Saint Louis

    • The Broncos average just 3.1 fewer points per game (61.3) than the Billikens allow (64.4).
    • The Billikens score 31.9 more points per game (88.4) than the Broncos give up (56.5).
    • The Broncos make 39.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is one percentage point lower than the Billikens have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).
    • The Billikens' 48.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Broncos have given up to their opponents (41.6%).

    Boise State Players to Watch

    • Abu Kigab is putting up 10.3 points, 2.3 assists and 6.8 rebounds per game.
    • Mladen Armus puts up a team-high 8.5 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 7.8 points and 1.3 assists, shooting 40.5% from the field.
    • Devonaire Doutrive puts up 10.5 points, 5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Marcus Shaver Jr. puts up 7.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.

    Saint Louis Players to Watch

    • Yuri Collins tops the Billikens in assists (7.7 per game), and posts 9.1 points and 2.4 rebounds. He also delivers 2.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Francis Okoro leads the Billikens in rebounding (8.1 per game), and posts 7.6 points and 0.3 assists. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.
    • Marten Linssen is posting 12 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 62.2% of his shots from the field.
    • Jordan Nesbitt gets the Billikens 11 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Terrence Hargrove Jr. gets the Billikens 10.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

