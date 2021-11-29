Saint Louis vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Saint Louis Billikens (6-1) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Boise State Broncos (3-3) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at ExtraMile Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Boise State vs. Saint Louis

Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: fubo Sports Network

Arena: ExtraMile Arena

Key Stats for Boise State vs. Saint Louis

The Broncos average just 3.1 fewer points per game (61.3) than the Billikens allow (64.4).

The Billikens score 31.9 more points per game (88.4) than the Broncos give up (56.5).

The Broncos make 39.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is one percentage point lower than the Billikens have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).

The Billikens' 48.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Broncos have given up to their opponents (41.6%).

Boise State Players to Watch

Abu Kigab is putting up 10.3 points, 2.3 assists and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Mladen Armus puts up a team-high 8.5 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 7.8 points and 1.3 assists, shooting 40.5% from the field.

Devonaire Doutrive puts up 10.5 points, 5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Marcus Shaver Jr. puts up 7.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Saint Louis Players to Watch