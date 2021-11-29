Saint Louis vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint Louis Billikens (6-1) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Boise State Broncos (3-3) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at ExtraMile Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Boise State vs. Saint Louis
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network
- Arena: ExtraMile Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Boise State vs. Saint Louis
- The Broncos average just 3.1 fewer points per game (61.3) than the Billikens allow (64.4).
- The Billikens score 31.9 more points per game (88.4) than the Broncos give up (56.5).
- The Broncos make 39.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is one percentage point lower than the Billikens have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).
- The Billikens' 48.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Broncos have given up to their opponents (41.6%).
Boise State Players to Watch
- Abu Kigab is putting up 10.3 points, 2.3 assists and 6.8 rebounds per game.
- Mladen Armus puts up a team-high 8.5 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 7.8 points and 1.3 assists, shooting 40.5% from the field.
- Devonaire Doutrive puts up 10.5 points, 5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Marcus Shaver Jr. puts up 7.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.
Saint Louis Players to Watch
- Yuri Collins tops the Billikens in assists (7.7 per game), and posts 9.1 points and 2.4 rebounds. He also delivers 2.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Francis Okoro leads the Billikens in rebounding (8.1 per game), and posts 7.6 points and 0.3 assists. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.
- Marten Linssen is posting 12 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 62.2% of his shots from the field.
- Jordan Nesbitt gets the Billikens 11 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Terrence Hargrove Jr. gets the Billikens 10.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
