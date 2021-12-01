Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Saint Louis at Boise State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Saint Louis travels to Boise State on Tuesday night looking to win its fourth straight game.
    Author:

    The Saint Louis men's basketball team's great start to the year continued last week when they won back-to-back games against Mercer and Stephen F. Austin. The two wins made it three in a row for the Billikens and has them 6–1 on the season.

    How to Watch Saint Louis at Boise State in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

    TV: fuboTV HLS 8

    Live stream the Saint Louis at Boise State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Their one loss was a 16-point loss to No. 18 Memphis. They struggled in the first half of that game and could never recover. It was the only time this year that they have had trouble.

    On Tuesday, they will look to win their seventh game of the year and get a big road win against a Boise State team that is just 3–3 on the year.

    It has been a strange start to the year for Boise State as the Broncos have wins against Temple and Ole Miss but have lost to CSU Bakersfield and UC Irvine.

    On Tuesday, they look to get back on track and keep Saint Louis from coming in and getting a road win.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    30
    2021

    St. Louis at Boise State in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: fuboTV HLS 8
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Marquette
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Jackson State at Marquette

    6 minutes ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Alex O'Connell (5) and guard Trey Alexander (23) and guard Ryan Nembhard (2) react after the win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch North Dakota State at Creighton

    6 minutes ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers guard Clyde Trapp (0) shoots the ball over Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Caleb McConnell (22) during the second half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Clemson at Rutgers

    6 minutes ago
    Boise State
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Saint Louis at Boise State

    6 minutes ago
    northwestern basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northwestern at Wake Forest

    6 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Pepperdine Waves forward Kessler Edwards (15) shoots the ball over Santa Clara Broncos forward Keshawn Justice (14) and forward Josip Vrankic (13) in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Hawaii at Santa Clara

    6 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) fight for the rebound during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots over Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) is fouled by Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy