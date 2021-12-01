Saint Louis travels to Boise State on Tuesday night looking to win its fourth straight game.

The Saint Louis men's basketball team's great start to the year continued last week when they won back-to-back games against Mercer and Stephen F. Austin. The two wins made it three in a row for the Billikens and has them 6–1 on the season.

How to Watch Saint Louis at Boise State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 30, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV HLS 8

Live stream the Saint Louis at Boise State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Their one loss was a 16-point loss to No. 18 Memphis. They struggled in the first half of that game and could never recover. It was the only time this year that they have had trouble.

On Tuesday, they will look to win their seventh game of the year and get a big road win against a Boise State team that is just 3–3 on the year.

It has been a strange start to the year for Boise State as the Broncos have wins against Temple and Ole Miss but have lost to CSU Bakersfield and UC Irvine.

On Tuesday, they look to get back on track and keep Saint Louis from coming in and getting a road win.

Regional restrictions may apply.