Saint Louis vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

The Boston College Eagles (6-3) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Saint Louis Billikens (7-3) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Chaifetz Arena. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Boston College

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Networks

Arena: Chaifetz Arena

Key Stats for Saint Louis vs. Boston College

The Billikens score 83.6 points per game, 23.8 more points than the 59.8 the Eagles give up.

The Eagles put up an average of 68.3 points per game, only 0.9 more points than the 67.4 the Billikens give up to opponents.

The Billikens are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 42.0% the Eagles allow to opponents.

The Eagles have shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Billikens have averaged.

Saint Louis Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Billikens this season is Gibson Jimerson, who averages 16.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game.

Francis Okoro leads Saint Louis in rebounding, averaging 6.8 per game, while Yuri Collins leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 6.8 in each contest.

Jimerson leads the Billikens in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Saint Louis steals leader is Collins, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Okoro, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Boston College Players to Watch

DeMarr Langford Jr. sits at the top of the Eagles scoring leaderboard with 12.1 points per game. He also grabs 4.9 rebounds and racks up 2.4 assists per game.

T.J. Bickerstaff has a stat line of 7.7 rebounds, 10.9 points and 1.1 assists per game for Boston College to take the top rebound spot on the team. Makai Ashton-Langford holds the top spot for assists with 3.7 per game, adding 10.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Jaeden Zackery is the top scorer from distance for the Eagles, hitting 1.2 threes per game.

Bickerstaff's steals (1.3 steals per game) and blocks (0.8 blocks per game) lead Boston College on defense.

Saint Louis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/23/2021 Illinois State W 82-76 Home 11/24/2021 SFA W 79-68 Home 11/30/2021 Boise State W 86-82 Away 12/4/2021 UAB L 77-72 Home 12/7/2021 Belmont L 64-59 Home 12/11/2021 Boston College - Home 12/18/2021 Auburn - Home 12/22/2021 Drake - Home 12/30/2021 UMass - Away 1/2/2022 Richmond - Home 1/5/2022 La Salle - Home

Boston College Schedule