Saint Louis vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boston College Eagles (6-3) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Saint Louis Billikens (7-3) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Chaifetz Arena. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Boston College

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
    • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Chaifetz Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Saint Louis vs. Boston College

    • The Billikens score 83.6 points per game, 23.8 more points than the 59.8 the Eagles give up.
    • The Eagles put up an average of 68.3 points per game, only 0.9 more points than the 67.4 the Billikens give up to opponents.
    • The Billikens are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 42.0% the Eagles allow to opponents.
    • The Eagles have shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Billikens have averaged.

    Saint Louis Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Billikens this season is Gibson Jimerson, who averages 16.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game.
    • Francis Okoro leads Saint Louis in rebounding, averaging 6.8 per game, while Yuri Collins leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 6.8 in each contest.
    • Jimerson leads the Billikens in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Saint Louis steals leader is Collins, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Okoro, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

    Boston College Players to Watch

    • DeMarr Langford Jr. sits at the top of the Eagles scoring leaderboard with 12.1 points per game. He also grabs 4.9 rebounds and racks up 2.4 assists per game.
    • T.J. Bickerstaff has a stat line of 7.7 rebounds, 10.9 points and 1.1 assists per game for Boston College to take the top rebound spot on the team. Makai Ashton-Langford holds the top spot for assists with 3.7 per game, adding 10.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per contest.
    • Jaeden Zackery is the top scorer from distance for the Eagles, hitting 1.2 threes per game.
    • Bickerstaff's steals (1.3 steals per game) and blocks (0.8 blocks per game) lead Boston College on defense.

    Saint Louis Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/23/2021

    Illinois State

    W 82-76

    Home

    11/24/2021

    SFA

    W 79-68

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Boise State

    W 86-82

    Away

    12/4/2021

    UAB

    L 77-72

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Belmont

    L 64-59

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Boston College

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Auburn

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Drake

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    UMass

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Richmond

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    La Salle

    -

    Home

    Boston College Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Utah

    L 68-61

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Rhode Island

    L 71-65

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Columbia

    W 73-60

    Home

    11/29/2021

    South Florida

    W 64-49

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Notre Dame

    W 73-57

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Saint Louis

    -

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Albany (NY)

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Wake Forest

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Florida State

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    North Carolina

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Boston College at Saint Louis

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    snowboarding
    FIS Snowboarding

    How to Watch Copper Mountain

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Gavin Baxter (51) drives against Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Manhattan at Utah

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17183027
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Boston College at Saint Louis

    2 minutes ago
    arizona basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Arizona at Illinois

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Seneca Knight (24) drives against Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Utah vs. Manhattan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 1, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) is fouled while shooting by Arizona Wildcats center Christian Koloko (behind) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Arizona vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Seneca Knight (24) drives against Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Manhattan vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Boston College vs. Saint Louis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint Louis vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy