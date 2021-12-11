Saint Louis vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston College Eagles (6-3) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Saint Louis Billikens (7-3) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Chaifetz Arena. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Boston College
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Chaifetz Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Saint Louis vs. Boston College
- The Billikens score 83.6 points per game, 23.8 more points than the 59.8 the Eagles give up.
- The Eagles put up an average of 68.3 points per game, only 0.9 more points than the 67.4 the Billikens give up to opponents.
- The Billikens are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 42.0% the Eagles allow to opponents.
- The Eagles have shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Billikens have averaged.
Saint Louis Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Billikens this season is Gibson Jimerson, who averages 16.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game.
- Francis Okoro leads Saint Louis in rebounding, averaging 6.8 per game, while Yuri Collins leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 6.8 in each contest.
- Jimerson leads the Billikens in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Saint Louis steals leader is Collins, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Okoro, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.
Boston College Players to Watch
- DeMarr Langford Jr. sits at the top of the Eagles scoring leaderboard with 12.1 points per game. He also grabs 4.9 rebounds and racks up 2.4 assists per game.
- T.J. Bickerstaff has a stat line of 7.7 rebounds, 10.9 points and 1.1 assists per game for Boston College to take the top rebound spot on the team. Makai Ashton-Langford holds the top spot for assists with 3.7 per game, adding 10.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per contest.
- Jaeden Zackery is the top scorer from distance for the Eagles, hitting 1.2 threes per game.
- Bickerstaff's steals (1.3 steals per game) and blocks (0.8 blocks per game) lead Boston College on defense.
Saint Louis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
Illinois State
W 82-76
Home
11/24/2021
SFA
W 79-68
Home
11/30/2021
Boise State
W 86-82
Away
12/4/2021
UAB
L 77-72
Home
12/7/2021
Belmont
L 64-59
Home
12/11/2021
Boston College
-
Home
12/18/2021
Auburn
-
Home
12/22/2021
Drake
-
Home
12/30/2021
UMass
-
Away
1/2/2022
Richmond
-
Home
1/5/2022
La Salle
-
Home
Boston College Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
Utah
L 68-61
Home
11/21/2021
Rhode Island
L 71-65
Away
11/26/2021
Columbia
W 73-60
Home
11/29/2021
South Florida
W 64-49
Home
12/3/2021
Notre Dame
W 73-57
Home
12/11/2021
Saint Louis
-
Away
12/13/2021
Albany (NY)
-
Home
12/22/2021
Wake Forest
-
Away
12/29/2021
Florida State
-
Home
1/1/2022
North Carolina
-
Home
1/8/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Away