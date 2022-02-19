Some of the best teams in the A-10 will face each other today in a classic conference showdown.

Davidson has been one of the best teams in the NCAA this year and comes into today with just four losses on the season.

How to watch Saint Louis vs Davidson today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Two of the four losses were in conference play and the Wildcats are holding on to the No. 1 position, but just barely. A loss today could put them behind a surging VCU team that has won five games in a row.

Saint Louis was rolling for the first ten games going 8-2 in conference play but lost two in a row. The Billikens have rebounded and won their last game 90-64 against La Salle.

This will be a great matchup between two teams hoping to close out the season and make a run at the A-10 conference.

Tune in to CBSSN at 3:30 p.m. ET to catch all of the A-10 action and see if the Billikens can pull the upset on Davidson. This will be a very big game for both teams this year.

Regional restrictions may apply.