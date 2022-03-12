Skip to main content

How to Watch A-10 Championship, Semifinal: Saint Louis vs Davidson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saint Louis is coming into this game hoping to upset No. 1 ranked Davidson in this A-10 showdown.

Davidson has been the best team in the A-10 all season long. Saint Louis has been very good and they will come in to today hoping to upset the Wildcats. These two teams met earlier in the year and Davidson dominated the contest from start to finish.

How to Watch the A-10 Championship, Semifinal: Saint Louis vs Davidson Today:

Game Date: March 12, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the A-10 Championship, Semifinal: Saint Louis vs Davidson on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tournament time is different, however, and it will be big for Saint Louis to come in and pull an upset on Davidson. The Wildcats have lost just five games all year, one of which was a week ago when they dropped a close one to Dayton. 

It's a completely different story when conference tournaments are in full swing because records don't matter. Both teams have been playing very well as of late and either squad could come in and win today. The first time around, Davidson won by 21 points, with the tournament championship at state, this game should be much closer.

Tune in to CBSSN at 1 p.m. ET to see which team will win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Saint Louis vs Davidson

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
