Saint Louis vs. Davidson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Davidson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Davidson Wildcats (21-4, 11-2 A-10) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Saint Louis Billikens (18-8, 9-4 A-10) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 3:30 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: John M. Belk Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Davidson
-2.5
142 points
Key Stats for Davidson vs. Saint Louis
- The 76.2 points per game the Wildcats put up are 8.6 more points than the Billikens allow (67.6).
- The Billikens' 79.1 points per game are 11.7 more points than the 67.4 the Wildcats give up.
- The Wildcats make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Billikens have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
- The Billikens have shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, four percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
Davidson Players to Watch
- Luka Brajkovic paces his team in rebounds per game (7.3), and also averages 14.9 points and 2.4 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.4 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Hyunjung Lee is averaging 15.8 points, 1.9 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game.
- Mike Jones is putting up 12.2 points, 2.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest.
- Sam Mennenga is posting 7.2 points, 1.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.
Saint Louis Players to Watch
- Yuri Collins tops the Billikens in assists (8.3 per game), and averages 11.2 points and 4.1 rebounds. He also posts 2.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Francis Okoro is the Billikens' top rebounder (7.5 per game), and he puts up 10.3 points and 0.3 assists.
- Gibson Jimerson is the Billikens' top scorer (16.6 points per game) and assist man (0.8), and produces 2.3 rebounds.
- Jordan Nesbitt gives the Billikens 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Fred Thatch Jr. is posting 8.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, making 50.6% of his shots from the field.
