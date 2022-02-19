Saint Louis vs. Davidson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Davidson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Davidson Wildcats forward Luka Brajkovic (35) shoots the ball as VCU Rams forward Vince Williams Jr. (10) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Davidson Wildcats (21-4, 11-2 A-10) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Saint Louis Billikens (18-8, 9-4 A-10) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 3:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Davidson vs. Saint Louis

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: John M. Belk Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Davidson vs Saint Louis Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Davidson

-2.5

142 points

Key Stats for Davidson vs. Saint Louis

  • The 76.2 points per game the Wildcats put up are 8.6 more points than the Billikens allow (67.6).
  • The Billikens' 79.1 points per game are 11.7 more points than the 67.4 the Wildcats give up.
  • The Wildcats make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Billikens have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
  • The Billikens have shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, four percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Davidson Players to Watch

  • Luka Brajkovic paces his team in rebounds per game (7.3), and also averages 14.9 points and 2.4 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.4 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • Hyunjung Lee is averaging 15.8 points, 1.9 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game.
  • Mike Jones is putting up 12.2 points, 2.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest.
  • Sam Mennenga is posting 7.2 points, 1.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Saint Louis Players to Watch

  • Yuri Collins tops the Billikens in assists (8.3 per game), and averages 11.2 points and 4.1 rebounds. He also posts 2.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Francis Okoro is the Billikens' top rebounder (7.5 per game), and he puts up 10.3 points and 0.3 assists.
  • Gibson Jimerson is the Billikens' top scorer (16.6 points per game) and assist man (0.8), and produces 2.3 rebounds.
  • Jordan Nesbitt gives the Billikens 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Fred Thatch Jr. is posting 8.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, making 50.6% of his shots from the field.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Saint Louis at Davidson

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
