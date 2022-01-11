Skip to main content

How to Watch Saint Louis at Dayton in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saint Louis goes for its third straight win on Tuesday night against Dayton in Atlantic 10 action.

Saint Louis heads to Dayton coming off a big 68-67 win over a good Iona team. The Billikens have now won two in a row after they had lost three of four.

How to Watch Saint Louis at Dayton in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Saint Louis at Dayton game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The back-to-back wins have improved their record to 10-4 overall, as they get back into conference action on Tuesday night. 

Saint Louis won its A-10 opener against Richmond 76-69 and had its next two conference games postponed due to COVID-19.

Tuesday they will look to stay hot as they play a Dayton team that is coming off an 83-58 win against George Washington.

The win got the Flyers their first A-10 win of the year after they lost to VCU 53-52 last Wednesday in their conference opener.

Dayton now sits at 9-6 overall and 1-1 in the A-10. They have shown flashes of being a favorite in the conference, but have to prove it and getting a win on Tuesday night is a must.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

