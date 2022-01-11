How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Dayton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dayton Flyers (9-6, 0-0 A-10) host the Saint Louis Billikens (10-4, 0-0 A-10) in a matchup of A-10 rivals at UD Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.
Dayton
-3
140.5 points
Key Stats for Dayton vs. Saint Louis
- The Flyers put up 70.0 points per game, just 2.0 more points than the 68.0 the Billikens give up.
- The Billikens score an average of 80.6 points per game, 17.4 more points than the 63.2 the Flyers allow.
- The Flyers are shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Billikens allow to opponents.
- The Billikens are shooting 46.1% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 42.4% the Flyers' opponents have shot this season.
Dayton Players to Watch
- Daron Holmes is averaging 10.3 points, 1.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest.
- Malachi Smith paces his team in assists per contest (4.6), and also posts 9.9 points and 3.6 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Toumani Camara is tops on the Flyers with 10.6 points per game and 6.6 rebounds, while also putting up 1.8 assists.
- Elijah Weaver is posting 9.1 points, 2.0 assists and 1.3 rebounds per game.
- R.J. Blakney averages 6.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 44.8% from the field.
Saint Louis Players to Watch
- Yuri Collins is posting a team-leading 7.6 assists per contest. And he is producing 11.1 points and 3.9 rebounds, making 42.2% of his shots from the field.
- Francis Okoro is putting up a team-high 7.4 rebounds per game. And he is producing 9.0 points and 0.4 assists, making 54.4% of his shots from the field.
- Jordan Nesbitt gives the Billikens 10.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Gibson Jimerson tops the Billikens in scoring (16.1 points per game) and assists (0.6), and posts 1.8 rebounds. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Terrence Hargrove Jr. gives the Billikens 8.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
