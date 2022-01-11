Skip to main content

How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Dayton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Dayton Flyers (9-6, 0-0 A-10) host the Saint Louis Billikens (10-4, 0-0 A-10) in a matchup of A-10 rivals at UD Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

How to Watch Dayton vs. Saint Louis

Dayton vs Saint Louis Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Dayton

-3

140.5 points

Key Stats for Dayton vs. Saint Louis

  • The Flyers put up 70.0 points per game, just 2.0 more points than the 68.0 the Billikens give up.
  • The Billikens score an average of 80.6 points per game, 17.4 more points than the 63.2 the Flyers allow.
  • The Flyers are shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Billikens allow to opponents.
  • The Billikens are shooting 46.1% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 42.4% the Flyers' opponents have shot this season.

Dayton Players to Watch

  • Daron Holmes is averaging 10.3 points, 1.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest.
  • Malachi Smith paces his team in assists per contest (4.6), and also posts 9.9 points and 3.6 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Toumani Camara is tops on the Flyers with 10.6 points per game and 6.6 rebounds, while also putting up 1.8 assists.
  • Elijah Weaver is posting 9.1 points, 2.0 assists and 1.3 rebounds per game.
  • R.J. Blakney averages 6.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 44.8% from the field.

Saint Louis Players to Watch

  • Yuri Collins is posting a team-leading 7.6 assists per contest. And he is producing 11.1 points and 3.9 rebounds, making 42.2% of his shots from the field.
  • Francis Okoro is putting up a team-high 7.4 rebounds per game. And he is producing 9.0 points and 0.4 assists, making 54.4% of his shots from the field.
  • Jordan Nesbitt gives the Billikens 10.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Gibson Jimerson tops the Billikens in scoring (16.1 points per game) and assists (0.6), and posts 1.8 rebounds. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Terrence Hargrove Jr. gives the Billikens 8.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Saint Louis at Dayton

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

