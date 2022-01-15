Skip to main content

How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Fordham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

A-10 foes square off when the Saint Louis Billikens (10-5, 1-1 A-10) host the Fordham Rams (9-5, 2-0 A-10) at Chaifetz Arena, starting at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Fordham

Key Stats for Saint Louis vs. Fordham

  • The Billikens average 79.5 points per game, 11.1 more points than the 68.4 the Rams allow.
  • The Rams' 72.7 points per game are only 4.7 more points than the 68.0 the Billikens allow to opponents.
  • The Billikens are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Rams allow to opponents.

Saint Louis Players to Watch

  • Gibson Jimerson leads the Billikens in scoring, tallying 16.5 points per game to go with 1.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists.
  • Francis Okoro is Saint Louis' leading rebounder, pulling down 7.5 per game, while Yuri Collins is its best passer, averaging 7.7 assists in each contest.
  • The Billikens get the most three-point shooting production out of Jimerson, who knocks down 1.9 threes per game.
  • The Saint Louis steals leader is Collins, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Okoro, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Fordham Players to Watch

  • Antonio Daye Jr.'s points (16.8 per game) and assists (3.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Rams' leaderboards.
  • Chuba Ohams' stat line of 11.6 rebounds, 14.5 points and 1.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Fordham rebounding leaderboard.
  • Darius Quisenberry is consistent from deep and leads the Rams with 2.5 made threes per game.
  • Antrell Charlton (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Fordham while Ohams (2.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Saint Louis Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

Boston College

W 79-68

Home

12/18/2021

Auburn

L 74-70

Home

1/2/2022

Richmond

W 76-69

Home

1/8/2022

Iona

W 68-67

Home

1/11/2022

Dayton

L 68-63

Away

1/15/2022

Fordham

-

Home

1/20/2022

UMass

-

Away

1/23/2022

UMass

-

Home

1/26/2022

George Washington

-

Home

1/29/2022

Duquesne

-

Away

2/2/2022

George Mason

-

Away

Fordham Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/5/2021

Saint John's (NY)

L 83-69

Away

12/9/2021

LIU

W 73-57

Home

12/12/2021

Miami

L 72-66

Away

12/30/2021

La Salle

W 69-61

Away

1/12/2022

Duquesne

W 72-71

Home

1/15/2022

Saint Louis

-

Away

1/18/2022

Richmond

-

Home

1/22/2022

Davidson

-

Home

1/25/2022

Dayton

-

Away

1/30/2022

George Washington

-

Away

2/2/2022

Rhode Island

-

Home

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Fordham at Saint Louis

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Stade Brest 29: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 5, 2022; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) drives the ball around Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Florida State at Syracuse in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Dec 14, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Furman Paladins forward Jalen Slawson (20) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Furman vs. Chattanooga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 5, 2022; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) drives the ball around Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Syracuse vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 5, 2022; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) drives the ball around Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Florida State vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Dec 14, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Furman Paladins forward Jalen Slawson (20) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Chattanooga vs. Furman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Colorado State Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch New Mexico vs Colorado State

1 minute ago
messi psg
Ligue 1

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Brest

6 minutes ago
Liga ACB Murcia Barcelona
Liga ACB Basketball

How to Watch Universidad Católica de Murcia vs. Burgos

16 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy