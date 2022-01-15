How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Fordham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A-10 foes square off when the Saint Louis Billikens (10-5, 1-1 A-10) host the Fordham Rams (9-5, 2-0 A-10) at Chaifetz Arena, starting at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022.
How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Fordham
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Arena: Chaifetz Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Saint Louis vs. Fordham
- The Billikens average 79.5 points per game, 11.1 more points than the 68.4 the Rams allow.
- The Rams' 72.7 points per game are only 4.7 more points than the 68.0 the Billikens allow to opponents.
- The Billikens are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Rams allow to opponents.
Saint Louis Players to Watch
- Gibson Jimerson leads the Billikens in scoring, tallying 16.5 points per game to go with 1.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists.
- Francis Okoro is Saint Louis' leading rebounder, pulling down 7.5 per game, while Yuri Collins is its best passer, averaging 7.7 assists in each contest.
- The Billikens get the most three-point shooting production out of Jimerson, who knocks down 1.9 threes per game.
- The Saint Louis steals leader is Collins, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Okoro, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.
Fordham Players to Watch
- Antonio Daye Jr.'s points (16.8 per game) and assists (3.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Rams' leaderboards.
- Chuba Ohams' stat line of 11.6 rebounds, 14.5 points and 1.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Fordham rebounding leaderboard.
- Darius Quisenberry is consistent from deep and leads the Rams with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Antrell Charlton (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Fordham while Ohams (2.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Saint Louis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Boston College
W 79-68
Home
12/18/2021
Auburn
L 74-70
Home
1/2/2022
Richmond
W 76-69
Home
1/8/2022
Iona
W 68-67
Home
1/11/2022
Dayton
L 68-63
Away
1/15/2022
Fordham
-
Home
1/20/2022
UMass
-
Away
1/23/2022
UMass
-
Home
1/26/2022
George Washington
-
Home
1/29/2022
Duquesne
-
Away
2/2/2022
George Mason
-
Away
Fordham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Saint John's (NY)
L 83-69
Away
12/9/2021
LIU
W 73-57
Home
12/12/2021
Miami
L 72-66
Away
12/30/2021
La Salle
W 69-61
Away
1/12/2022
Duquesne
W 72-71
Home
1/15/2022
Saint Louis
-
Away
1/18/2022
Richmond
-
Home
1/22/2022
Davidson
-
Home
1/25/2022
Dayton
-
Away
1/30/2022
George Washington
-
Away
2/2/2022
Rhode Island
-
Home
How To Watch
January
15
2022
Fordham at Saint Louis
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)