How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Illinois State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint Louis Billikens (4-1) aim to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the Illinois State Redbirds (2-2) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Illinois State
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Chaifetz Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Saint Louis vs. Illinois State
- Last year, the Billikens scored 75.0 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 74.8 the Redbirds gave up.
- The Redbirds scored an average of 72.0 points per game last year, 6.6 more points than the 65.4 the Billikens allowed to opponents.
- Last season, the Billikens had a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.4% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Redbirds' opponents knocked down.
- The Redbirds' 46.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.1 percentage points higher than the Billikens had given up to their opponents (41.9%).
Saint Louis Players to Watch
- Javonte Perkins averaged 17.1 points per contest to go with 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last season.
- Jordan Goodwin grabbed 10.1 rebounds per game, while Yuri Collins notched 5.8 assists per contest.
- Perkins knocked down 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
- Goodwin and Hasahn French were defensive standouts last season, with Goodwin averaging 2.0 steals per game and French collecting 1.3 blocks per contest.
Illinois State Players to Watch
- DJ Horne scored 15.1 points and distributed 2.7 assists per game last season.
- Dusan Mahorcic pulled down 6.9 boards per game while also scoring 9.4 points a contest.
- Horne made 2.5 threes per game a season ago.
- Horne and Abdou Ndiaye were defensive standouts last season, with Horne averaging 1.5 steals per game and Ndiaye collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.
Saint Louis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Central Arkansas
W 96-61
Home
11/10/2021
Harris-Stowe
W 127-54
Home
11/12/2021
Eastern Illinois
W 86-44
Home
11/16/2021
Memphis
L 90-74
Away
11/20/2021
Mercer
W 75-58
Home
11/23/2021
Illinois State
-
Home
11/30/2021
Boise State
-
Away
12/4/2021
UAB
-
Home
12/7/2021
Belmont
-
Home
12/11/2021
Boston College
-
Home
12/18/2021
Auburn
-
Home
Illinois State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
UNC Wilmington
W 68-63
Home
11/12/2021
Eastern Michigan
L 103-98
Away
11/16/2021
Murray State
L 77-65
Home
11/20/2021
Bucknell
W 105-100
Home
11/23/2021
Saint Louis
-
Away
11/27/2021
Purdue Northwest
-
Home
12/1/2021
Missouri State
-
Home
12/4/2021
Jackson State
-
Home
12/11/2021
Chicago State
-
Away
12/14/2021
Quincy
-
Home