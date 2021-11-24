Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Illinois State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Saint Louis Billikens (4-1) aim to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the Illinois State Redbirds (2-2) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Illinois State

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Chaifetz Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Saint Louis vs. Illinois State

    • Last year, the Billikens scored 75.0 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 74.8 the Redbirds gave up.
    • The Redbirds scored an average of 72.0 points per game last year, 6.6 more points than the 65.4 the Billikens allowed to opponents.
    • Last season, the Billikens had a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.4% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Redbirds' opponents knocked down.
    • The Redbirds' 46.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.1 percentage points higher than the Billikens had given up to their opponents (41.9%).

    Saint Louis Players to Watch

    • Javonte Perkins averaged 17.1 points per contest to go with 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last season.
    • Jordan Goodwin grabbed 10.1 rebounds per game, while Yuri Collins notched 5.8 assists per contest.
    • Perkins knocked down 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
    • Goodwin and Hasahn French were defensive standouts last season, with Goodwin averaging 2.0 steals per game and French collecting 1.3 blocks per contest.

    Illinois State Players to Watch

    • DJ Horne scored 15.1 points and distributed 2.7 assists per game last season.
    • Dusan Mahorcic pulled down 6.9 boards per game while also scoring 9.4 points a contest.
    • Horne made 2.5 threes per game a season ago.
    • Horne and Abdou Ndiaye were defensive standouts last season, with Horne averaging 1.5 steals per game and Ndiaye collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.

    Saint Louis Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Central Arkansas

    W 96-61

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Harris-Stowe

    W 127-54

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Eastern Illinois

    W 86-44

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Memphis

    L 90-74

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Mercer

    W 75-58

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Illinois State

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Boise State

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    UAB

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Belmont

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Boston College

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Auburn

    -

    Home

    Illinois State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    UNC Wilmington

    W 68-63

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Eastern Michigan

    L 103-98

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Murray State

    L 77-65

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Bucknell

    W 105-100

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Saint Louis

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Purdue Northwest

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Missouri State

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Jackson State

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Chicago State

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Quincy

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    23
    2021

    Illinois State at Saint Louis

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
