Saint Louis vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Richmond Spiders (9-5, 0-0 A-10) will visit the Saint Louis Billikens (8-4, 0-0 A-10) after winning three road games in a row. The matchup starts at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 2, 2022.
- Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Chaifetz Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Saint Louis vs. Richmond
- The Billikens record 82.1 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 70.4 the Spiders give up.
- The Spiders' 73.7 points per game are 5.7 more points than the 68.0 the Billikens give up.
- The Billikens are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Spiders allow to opponents.
- The Spiders are shooting 45.4% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 42.8% the Billikens' opponents have shot this season.
Saint Louis Players to Watch
- The Billikens scoring leader is Gibson Jimerson, who averages 16.3 per contest to go with 1.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists.
- Francis Okoro is Saint Louis' leading rebounder, grabbing 6.8 per game, while Yuri Collins is its best passer, averaging 7.9 assists in each contest.
- The Billikens get the most three-point shooting production out of Jimerson, who makes 2.1 threes per game.
- Collins and Okoro lead Saint Louis on the defensive end, with Collins leading the team in steals averaging 2.3 per game and Okoro in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.
Richmond Players to Watch
- The Spiders' leader in scoring and rebounding is Tyler Burton with 18.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.
- Richmond's assist leader is Jacob Gilyard with 6.4 per game. He also averages 9.9 points per game and grabs 3.8 rebounds per game.
- Burton knocks down 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spiders.
- Richmond's leader in steals is Gilyard (3.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Burton (0.7 per game).
Saint Louis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/30/2021
Boise State
W 86-82
Away
12/4/2021
UAB
L 77-72
Home
12/7/2021
Belmont
L 64-59
Home
12/11/2021
Boston College
W 79-68
Home
12/18/2021
Auburn
L 74-70
Home
1/2/2022
Richmond
-
Home
1/5/2022
La Salle
-
Home
1/8/2022
Saint Bonaventure
-
Away
1/11/2022
Dayton
-
Away
1/15/2022
Fordham
-
Home
1/23/2022
UMass
-
Home
Richmond Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Toledo
W 72-69
Home
12/17/2021
NC State
W 83-74
Away
12/19/2021
Old Dominion
W 67-61
Home
12/22/2021
Bucknell
W 81-50
Home
12/30/2021
Saint Joseph's (PA)
L 83-56
Home
1/2/2022
Saint Louis
-
Away
1/5/2022
UMass
-
Home
1/8/2022
Fordham
-
Away
1/11/2022
George Mason
-
Home
1/14/2022
Davidson
-
Home
1/22/2022
La Salle
-
Away