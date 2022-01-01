Saint Louis vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Skip to main content
    •
    January 1, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Duquesne Dukes forward Chad Baker (44) shoots the ball as Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) defends in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Duquesne Dukes forward Chad Baker (44) shoots the ball as Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) defends in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Richmond Spiders (9-5, 0-0 A-10) will visit the Saint Louis Billikens (8-4, 0-0 A-10) after winning three road games in a row. The matchup starts at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

    How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Richmond

    Key Stats for Saint Louis vs. Richmond

    • The Billikens record 82.1 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 70.4 the Spiders give up.
    • The Spiders' 73.7 points per game are 5.7 more points than the 68.0 the Billikens give up.
    • The Billikens are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Spiders allow to opponents.
    • The Spiders are shooting 45.4% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 42.8% the Billikens' opponents have shot this season.

    Saint Louis Players to Watch

    • The Billikens scoring leader is Gibson Jimerson, who averages 16.3 per contest to go with 1.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists.
    • Francis Okoro is Saint Louis' leading rebounder, grabbing 6.8 per game, while Yuri Collins is its best passer, averaging 7.9 assists in each contest.
    • The Billikens get the most three-point shooting production out of Jimerson, who makes 2.1 threes per game.
    • Collins and Okoro lead Saint Louis on the defensive end, with Collins leading the team in steals averaging 2.3 per game and Okoro in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

    Richmond Players to Watch

    • The Spiders' leader in scoring and rebounding is Tyler Burton with 18.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.
    • Richmond's assist leader is Jacob Gilyard with 6.4 per game. He also averages 9.9 points per game and grabs 3.8 rebounds per game.
    • Burton knocks down 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spiders.
    • Richmond's leader in steals is Gilyard (3.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Burton (0.7 per game).

    Saint Louis Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/30/2021

    Boise State

    W 86-82

    Away

    12/4/2021

    UAB

    L 77-72

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Belmont

    L 64-59

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Boston College

    W 79-68

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Auburn

    L 74-70

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Richmond

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    La Salle

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Saint Bonaventure

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    Dayton

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Fordham

    -

    Home

    1/23/2022

    UMass

    -

    Home

    Richmond Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/11/2021

    Toledo

    W 72-69

    Home

    12/17/2021

    NC State

    W 83-74

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Old Dominion

    W 67-61

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Bucknell

    W 81-50

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Saint Joseph's (PA)

    L 83-56

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Saint Louis

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    UMass

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Fordham

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    George Mason

    -

    Home

    1/14/2022

    Davidson

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    La Salle

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Richmond at Saint Louis

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 31, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) shoots the ball over Sacramento Kings center Damian Jones (30) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    25 minutes ago
    Dec 5, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) reacts after making a contested three point basket against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northwestern vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    25 minutes ago
    Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Duquesne Dukes forward Chad Baker (44) shoots the ball as Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) defends in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint Louis vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    28 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) moves to the hoop next to Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) in the fourth quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    28 minutes ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks the shot of Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green (24) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    29 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) gets defended by Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Walton Jr. (25) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) and guard Leaky Black (1) and guard R.J. Davis (4) react on the sidelines in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Boston College vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) reacts after center Ivica Zubac (40) blocks the shot of Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Dayton Flyers forward Daron Holmes II (15) shoots the ball against Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at HP Fieldhouse Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Dayton vs. Saint Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy