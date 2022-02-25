How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Richmond Spiders (18-10, 9-6 A-10) aim to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Saint Louis Billikens (19-9, 10-5 A-10) on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Richmond vs. Saint Louis
- Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Robins Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Richmond
-3
142 points
Key Stats for Richmond vs. Saint Louis
- The Spiders put up 5.5 more points per game (73.3) than the Billikens give up (67.8).
- The Billikens' 78.1 points per game are 8.5 more points than the 69.6 the Spiders give up to opponents.
- The Spiders are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Billikens allow to opponents.
- The Billikens' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Spiders have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
Richmond Players to Watch
- Jacob Gilyard paces his squad in assists per game (6), and also posts 12.6 points and 3.7 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 3 steals (first in the country) and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Tyler Burton is tops on his team in both points (16.6) and rebounds (7.4) per contest, and also puts up 1 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Grant Golden is putting up 14.8 points, 3 assists and 6.4 rebounds per contest.
- Nathan Cayo is averaging 8.9 points, 1.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.
- Nick Sherod posts 6.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.
Saint Louis Players to Watch
- Yuri Collins is the Billikens' top assist man (8.1 per game), and he puts up 11.4 points and 3.9 rebounds. His assist average ranks him first in the nation.
- Francis Okoro is putting up a team-leading 7.7 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 10.5 points and 0.4 assists, making 59.1% of his shots from the field.
- Gibson Jimerson is the Billikens' top scorer (16.2 points per game) and assist man (0.8), and averages 2.4 rebounds.
- Fred Thatch Jr. gets the Billikens 8.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Jordan Nesbitt gets the Billikens 9.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
How To Watch
February
25
2022
Saint Louis at Richmond
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)