How to Watch Saint Louis vs. SFA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint Louis Billikens (5-1) hope to extend a five-game home win streak when they host the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-1) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Saint Louis vs. SFA
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
Key Stats for Saint Louis vs. SFA
- Last year, the Billikens recorded only 4.3 more points per game (75.0) than the 'Jacks gave up (70.7).
- The 'Jacks' 80.3 points per game last year were 14.9 more points than the 65.4 the Billikens allowed.
- Last season, the Billikens had a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.1% higher than the 44.1% of shots the 'Jacks' opponents knocked down.
- The 'Jacks' 52.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 10.2 percentage points higher than the Billikens had given up to their opponents (41.9%).
Saint Louis Players to Watch
- Gibson Jimerson leads the Billikens in scoring, tallying 16.0 points per game to go with 1.3 rebounds and 0.0 assists.
- Saint Louis' leading rebounder is Francis Okoro averaging 9.2 boards per game and its best passer is Yuri Collins and his 8.3 assists per game.
- Jimerson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Billikens, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
- Collins is Saint Louis' leader in steals, averaging 2.8 steals per game, while Okoro leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.
SFA Players to Watch
- Gavin Kensmil averaged 15.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game last season.
- David Kachelries distributed 4.4 assists per game while scoring 11.4 PPG.
- Kachelries hit an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Roti Ware averaged 1.9 steals per game, while Calvin Solomon collected 1.0 block per contest.
Saint Louis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Harris-Stowe
W 127-54
Home
11/12/2021
Eastern Illinois
W 86-44
Home
11/16/2021
Memphis
L 90-74
Away
11/20/2021
Mercer
W 75-58
Home
11/23/2021
Illinois State
W 82-76
Home
11/24/2021
SFA
-
Home
11/30/2021
Boise State
-
Away
12/4/2021
UAB
-
Home
12/7/2021
Belmont
-
Home
12/11/2021
Boston College
-
Home
12/18/2021
Auburn
-
Home
SFA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
LSU-Alexandria
W 82-73
Home
11/11/2021
Mary Hardin-Baylor
W 76-63
Home
11/14/2021
South Dakota State
L 83-71
Home
11/19/2021
Middle Tennessee
W 87-74
Home
11/23/2021
Buffalo
W 79-78
Away
11/24/2021
Saint Louis
-
Away
11/28/2021
Northwestern State
-
Away
12/4/2021
Wiley
-
Home
12/11/2021
Liberty
-
Home
12/14/2021
UL Monroe
-
Home
12/18/2021
Kansas
-
Away