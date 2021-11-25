Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    How to Watch Saint Louis vs. SFA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Saint Louis Billikens (5-1) hope to extend a five-game home win streak when they host the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-1) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Saint Louis vs. SFA

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Saint Louis vs. SFA

    • Last year, the Billikens recorded only 4.3 more points per game (75.0) than the 'Jacks gave up (70.7).
    • The 'Jacks' 80.3 points per game last year were 14.9 more points than the 65.4 the Billikens allowed.
    • Last season, the Billikens had a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.1% higher than the 44.1% of shots the 'Jacks' opponents knocked down.
    • The 'Jacks' 52.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 10.2 percentage points higher than the Billikens had given up to their opponents (41.9%).

    Saint Louis Players to Watch

    • Gibson Jimerson leads the Billikens in scoring, tallying 16.0 points per game to go with 1.3 rebounds and 0.0 assists.
    • Saint Louis' leading rebounder is Francis Okoro averaging 9.2 boards per game and its best passer is Yuri Collins and his 8.3 assists per game.
    • Jimerson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Billikens, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
    • Collins is Saint Louis' leader in steals, averaging 2.8 steals per game, while Okoro leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

    SFA Players to Watch

    • Gavin Kensmil averaged 15.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game last season.
    • David Kachelries distributed 4.4 assists per game while scoring 11.4 PPG.
    • Kachelries hit an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Roti Ware averaged 1.9 steals per game, while Calvin Solomon collected 1.0 block per contest.

    Saint Louis Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Harris-Stowe

    W 127-54

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Eastern Illinois

    W 86-44

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Memphis

    L 90-74

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Mercer

    W 75-58

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Illinois State

    W 82-76

    Home

    11/24/2021

    SFA

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Boise State

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    UAB

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Belmont

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Boston College

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Auburn

    -

    Home

    SFA Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    LSU-Alexandria

    W 82-73

    Home

    11/11/2021

    Mary Hardin-Baylor

    W 76-63

    Home

    11/14/2021

    South Dakota State

    L 83-71

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Middle Tennessee

    W 87-74

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Buffalo

    W 79-78

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Saint Louis

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Northwestern State

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Wiley

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Liberty

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    UL Monroe

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Kansas

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Cancun Challenge: Stephen F. Austin State vs. Saint Louis

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

