Skip to main content

How to Watch Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saint Louis and St. Bonaventure hook up for the second straight game on Monday night.

Saint Louis heads on the road Monday night looking to avenge its loss to St. Bonaventure on Friday night.

How to Watch Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Billikens saw their six-game losing streak get snapped with the loss and are now 8-3 in conference play. They currently sit a half game back of VCU and Dayton for second place in the Atlantic 10 conference standings and two games back of first place Davidson.

Monday night they will look to pick up a split with St. Bonaventure and get a big road win.

The Bonnies got the win on the road and will now look to pick up the sweep at home. The win against the Billikens was their second straight victory, but just their fourth over the last eight games.

The Bonnies are now just 6-4 in the A-10, as they have struggled to live up to their preseason expectations when they were ranked in the Top 25.

Saint Louis comes in with a lot to play for, but St. Bonaventure is also trying to climb up the standings and needs to pick up the sweep of the Billikens.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
14
2022

Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Montevideo Wanderers Corinthians
Campeonato Uruguayo Primera

How to Watch Montevideo Wanderers vs. Cerro Largo

1 minute ago
Soccer Ball
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Nueva Chicago vs. Ferro

1 minute ago
Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure

1 minute ago
caitlin-clark
SI Guide

Caitlin Clark, Iowa Take On High-Scoring Maryland

6 minutes ago
Maritimo
Primeira Liga

How to Watch Arouca vs. CS Maritimo

2 hours ago
college soccer
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch San Telmo vs. Chaco For Ever

2 hours ago
Spezia
Serie A

How to Watch Spezia vs. Fiorentina

2 hours ago
Nantes Bastia
Dominos Ligue 2

How to Watch Le Havre vs. SC Bastia

2 hours ago
Besiktas Goztepe
Turkish Süper Lig

How to Watch Adana Demirspor vs. Besiktas

5 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy