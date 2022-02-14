Saint Louis and St. Bonaventure hook up for the second straight game on Monday night.

Saint Louis heads on the road Monday night looking to avenge its loss to St. Bonaventure on Friday night.

How to Watch Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

The Billikens saw their six-game losing streak get snapped with the loss and are now 8-3 in conference play. They currently sit a half game back of VCU and Dayton for second place in the Atlantic 10 conference standings and two games back of first place Davidson.

Monday night they will look to pick up a split with St. Bonaventure and get a big road win.

The Bonnies got the win on the road and will now look to pick up the sweep at home. The win against the Billikens was their second straight victory, but just their fourth over the last eight games.

The Bonnies are now just 6-4 in the A-10, as they have struggled to live up to their preseason expectations when they were ranked in the Top 25.

Saint Louis comes in with a lot to play for, but St. Bonaventure is also trying to climb up the standings and needs to pick up the sweep of the Billikens.

