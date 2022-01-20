How to Watch Saint Louis vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UMass Minutemen (7-9, 0-4 A-10) will attempt to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the Saint Louis Billikens (11-5, 2-1 A-10) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at William D. Mullins Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch UMass vs. Saint Louis
- Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: William D. Mullins Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Saint Louis
-2.5
148.5 points
Key Stats for UMass vs. Saint Louis
- The 78.4 points per game the Billikens record are only 0.1 more points than the Minutemen give up (78.3).
- The Minutemen's 77.3 points per game are 10.7 more points than the 66.6 the Billikens allow.
- The Billikens are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 48.7% the Minutemen allow to opponents.
- The Minutemen have shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Billikens have averaged.
Saint Louis Players to Watch
- Yuri Collins is tops on his squad in assists per contest (7.8), and also posts 10.7 points and 3.8 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 2.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Francis Okoro averages a team-best 7.6 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 9.0 points and 0.3 assists, shooting 53.1% from the floor.
- Gibson Jimerson averages 16.7 points and 0.6 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.8 rebounds, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 39.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jordan Nesbitt puts up 9.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 39.5% from the floor and 34.5% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Terrence Hargrove Jr. posts 8.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
UMass Players to Watch
- Trent Buttrick is the Minutemen's top rebounder (5.6 per game), and he produces 11.5 points and 1.5 assists.
- The Minutemen get 13.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Rich Kelly.
- CJ Kelly is posting 12.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 43.8% of his shots from the floor and 45.7% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per game.
- The Minutemen receive 8.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from T.J. Weeks.
How To Watch
January
20
2022
Saint Louis at Massachusetts
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
