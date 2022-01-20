Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The UMass Minutemen (7-9, 0-4 A-10) will attempt to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the Saint Louis Billikens (11-5, 2-1 A-10) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at William D. Mullins Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UMass vs. Saint Louis

Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Thursday, January 20, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: William D. Mullins Center

William D. Mullins Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Saint Louis -2.5 148.5 points

Key Stats for UMass vs. Saint Louis

The 78.4 points per game the Billikens record are only 0.1 more points than the Minutemen give up (78.3).

The Minutemen's 77.3 points per game are 10.7 more points than the 66.6 the Billikens allow.

The Billikens are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 48.7% the Minutemen allow to opponents.

The Minutemen have shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Billikens have averaged.

Saint Louis Players to Watch

Yuri Collins is tops on his squad in assists per contest (7.8), and also posts 10.7 points and 3.8 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 2.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Francis Okoro averages a team-best 7.6 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 9.0 points and 0.3 assists, shooting 53.1% from the floor.

Gibson Jimerson averages 16.7 points and 0.6 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.8 rebounds, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 39.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Jordan Nesbitt puts up 9.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 39.5% from the floor and 34.5% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Terrence Hargrove Jr. posts 8.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

UMass Players to Watch